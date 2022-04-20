The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Thursday, April 21, 2022

While we all know that we win some and we lose some, there are days in which the transits above are so strong, that we can predict exactly how the day will go, in terms of good or bad.

And today, April 21, 2022 has got a few killer transits for us to deal with, namely Moon sextile Mars and Moon trine Uranus.

What these transits bring is trouble, especially for certain signs of the Zodiac. Not everyone flows easily through Mars and Uranus frequencies. In fact, being that these two transits tend to make us feel hostile and aggressive, we shouldn't be surprised if this day ends up being one of the worst this year.

So, today's less than stellar luck will manifest as pushy behavior and escalated arguments between those who are affected and their spouses/dates/partners.

This is not the day to get into a fight with someone who doesn't know you well, as they might easily give up on you.

If possible, try to use reason. You are very passionate in your opinions today and as well all know, that's not usually what attracts people to you, in fact, it's what sends them away.

And while all this spells "Maybe I should just keep to myself today" that's probably not what's going to happen. You'll feel aggravated but even more so, you'll feel like you need to be one step ahead of the game.

This means you'll be insisting on things, forcing them to be, when they are not meant to be that way. You won't be winning any popularity contests today, either.

While you are smart and definitely somebody who can — on another day — give great advice, today is the day when your ego does all the talking. Will that work out for you? Umm, probably not.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Thursday, April 21, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This is the day that you have the power to prevent from becoming a disaster, but your ego simply will not let that happen. Whatever it is that causes you to act in such a childlike way, it's about to get you laughed at and ridiculed.

Seeing how people react to you on this day is going to upset you, as in your mind, they are clearly wrong.

You've done nothing to deserve such a response, and yet, more than one person seems to see you as a pushy brat who seems incapable of sharing.

Perhaps you are being a bit greedy today, but something in your mind keeps telling you that you are justified in this so-called 'greed.' You have a sense of entitlement today that doesn't make you come off as friendly, or approachable. You want what you want — and you may just get it, too, but don't expect a round of applause from those you've stepped on to get it.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Whenever you perceive your actions as rebellious, you give yourself a little thrill. You don't want to be like anyone else, and on this day, you feel a burning desire to show others just how unlike the mob you really are. In doing so, you prove that you are a big baby.

Your vibe screams, "I'm different, look at me!" If someone dares to approach you to compliment you, you'll second-guess them, because in your mind, you can't imagine anyone 'getting you' to the point where they'd actually compliment you.

To be complimented means, to you, that you're just like everyone else, and that's your big dread.

The transits are playing you like a ping-pong ball today. All of today's actions will be spend trying to convince people that you're not like them, and after a while, people will just shut down on even trying to talk with you. This could last for days, so be aware of it, Libra.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Moon sextile Mars takes you out of your comfort zone and wham-bam, right into the situation you detest most: being out of control. Uranus definitely does not make the matter any better, and you'll be feeling it big time, on April 21.

Whether it's all about romance or it's about home life, finance or health — you like to be in control of the outcome. Actually, it's more than just a 'like', it's a NEED. When you can't control what's around you, you start to feel anxiety, and this is a big day for anxiety and stress, where you are concerned, Scorpio.

And because the Law of Attraction is always at work, your sense of chaos and lack of control will be manifested ten times as badly as it might be if you weren't so obsessed with controlling everything.

It works this way: you feel neurotic because you're out of control, and that universe sees this feeling as something it needs to make more of. And with Sun trine Moon, all things come forth to be seen in the light. Your control-freak tendencies will be in full force today.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.