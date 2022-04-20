3 Zodiac Signs Whose Ex Suddenly Wants To Be Friends During Taurus Season Starting April 21, 2022

With Taurus season upon us, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to find out that there are people in our lives who really just want things to work out. They want peace, and they want to live life without hassles.

When it comes to break ups, this is the season where people don't exit each other's lives in hostility; that belonged to Aries season, which we just walked out of. During friendly Taurus season, people are more prone to want peace and stability, especially after a romantic break up.

Because it's also Springtime and the mood of the up and coming Summer is here, we feel inspired to be happy. the last thing we want is to feel endless heartache and pain due to a badly executed break up.

In fact, this is the very season where we wish their could be at peace between ourselves and the person we are no longer in relationship with.

We want to be friends with that person.

After all, how could so much time spent on making a romantic relationship turn into a good-bye that would last forever? Certainly, we bond with those we form partnerships with — not every ex relationship has to turn into bitter avoidance and disdain.

And so, wouldn't it be a pleasant surprise if the person we broke up with wanted to stay friends with us? While some might feel like friendship is a lesser position that 'lover', it may just be what the two of you are meant to be.

For many of us, that transition is very hard to do, especially if our former lover becomes romantically involved with someone else and yet they still wish to be friends with us. Would it really be that bad? Some signs of the Zodiac will cross that bridge during Taurus season when an ex presents the idea of coming back together again ... as friends.

Gemini, Cancer, and Sagittarius, your ex is that person whose ex suddenly wants to be friends during Taurus season.

And Taurus season is part of the reason why things ended, but not as badly as you thought it could starting Thursday, April 21, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Because you also have Moon square Venus on this day, you'll be feeling a little more open to hearing your ex out, after all, being friends with this person is kinda-sorta what you've wanted all along.

You've never stopped being in touch, but you can fully admit to yourself that the feeling is not out of the 'hostile' stage and more into the amicable returns phase.

You believe you actually could be friends with your ex now. The hurt is gone and what's left is a craving for the friendship that was always there, but had to be sacrificed to ego and the state of "We are broken up now. Get out of my face!"

Your ex will want to meet up for coffee somewhere, and this will raise your spirits so high that you'll have to check with your heart to see if you really are capable of 'just being friends.' By the way things look, Gemini, this is very much what you are capable of. Cheers!

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are about to go through a major change in your life, and in your attitude. This goes for your feelings toward your ex, and when we say, "Your ex," you know there's only person you have in mind. THAT ex. This was someone whom you got to know inside and out, and if you are to be honest with yourself, they know you better than anyone else.

Due to life being, well, life, things went sour and before you knew it, the relationship was on the rocks and heading south by the minute. By the time you both hit rock bottom, there were no words left, only bitter resentments and an inability to see the good in each other.

Time, as they say, heals all wounds, and it just so happens that time heals the wound of this particular relationship. On or around April 21, 2022, you can expect to reconnect with your ex on a friendly basis. No hidden agendas, no surprise attack; just the concept of being friends again. It is possible in your case, Cancer.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Sometimes, you get tired of your own pride standing in the way. You were once very much in love, and the person you loved felt the same; you grew together within the confines of a romance, and so you both began to set up restrictions for what is allowed. What started as a beautiful friendship slowly but surely turned into a romance based on rules, laws, and ideals.

Neither of you could live up to your own expectations, and so, without consideration for the beautiful friendship that you'd developed, you went ahead and just broke the whole thing off, with the decree of 'never seeing each other again.'

Yet, you both miss each other terribly, and wish something could be worked out. You are in luck, Scorpio, because this is a great time, astrologically, for you to get back with this ex on a friendly level. The pain has turned to dust; you are now ready to live again.

You won't be in a romantic relationship with them anymore, and that actually sounds good to you both. No pressure, and all the fun and sharing that two friends can have.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.