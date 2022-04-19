The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Now that we've safely crossed the cusp between Aries and Taurus Sun, we are equipped with whatever it takes to get us through the rest of the season. There will be ups and downs, and we will take everything in stride. Feelings of self-confidence rule supreme during this time, though there is a chance that we may over-estimate some of our abilities. That's where days like today, April 20, can bring challenges.

We are looking at several lunar transits that could potentially make things a bit difficult for certain signs of the Zodiac. We start out with the Moon square Venus, progress along with Moon sextile Saturn, Moon square Neptune, Moon square Jupiter and finally, Moon in Capricorn. An interesting cosmic play is at hand, and we will be doing our best to work with the strangely conflicted day that these influences bring.

Love is at the heart of our 'problems' today, and while that doesn't necessarily mean heartbreak or romantic upset, it does means that there will be a degree of overthinking going on today that would do us some mental damage.

If we have someone on our mind, we won't be talking with them to iron things out; instead, we'll be thinking it out in our own minds, which means we will be writing the script...we assume we know what they are thinking (which we do NOT) and we will act out according to what we believe is on their mind.

That is called presumption, and we will be doing way too much of that today. In other words, what we think...isn't what's happening. It's just 'what we think.' And because the transits like to play with our heads, we'll allow ourselves to fall into that pit of paranoia.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Wednesday, April 2, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What you'll be doing today is taking things way too seriously. And when you get into that kind of mood, you insist that you're not only right,, but that all must agree with you on whatever it is. If they don't agree with you, you start to get judgmental of them, declaring them imbeciles.

You like calling other people names, it gives you a certain dark power; you like it because you like to offend. Offending people makes you smile because it shows you just how very few people understand your brilliance. Because of Moon square Neptune, you'll really be in your own world, believing that you are some kind of ruling deity; it's a day of massive ego and pushy behavior on your part.

Your big line today will be, "Lighten up, it's funny." You have no problem hurting people's feelings today, and that's because you feel like everything that comes out of your mouth is both brilliant wisdom and hilariously funny. (It's abusive, actually.)

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Your day is, like Aries' day, going to be at the mercy of your own bad attitude. And being that you, Taurus, are now in Taurus Sun season, you'll feel all the more stubborn when it comes to getting off your high horse. In fact, believing you are above it all is sort of the flavor of the day. This will turn people off, and you should be surprised if it upsets your love life either, though that won't last.

But who needs to argue with a loved one, as it sets the day up for begrudged feelings and awkward moments. You'll expect too much of your loved one today, as well, being that you've got that Moon square Jupiter transits hovering overhead. Great expectations from a person who is clearly limited is not a good mix, and being that your loved one is not up for your idea of fun, you'll feel like condemning them — for the day. How dare they not agree with you and want to do things YOUR way?

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This rough day comes with overthinking, that's for sure. And nobody does rumination like you, Virgo. You'll start out with a mega portion of "I wonder what they are saying about me," which will gradually turn into a grand course in paranoia: "They hate me, they're jealous of me. They are planning my demise, I just know it!"

This nonstop mind meld is happening because you still haven't learned how to distract yourself from your own brain. What really comes across today is that you need to focus on something other than video games, your phone, or the noise the TV makes in the background.

You need to pour yourself into something interesting, because your mind is too big to be aimlessly wandering all over, searching for something interesting to hone in on. Rather than spending your time thinking about other people's opinions, try spending time focusing on something of value. Read a book, Virgo. Get lost in a good book.

