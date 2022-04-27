The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, April 28, 2022

As you prepare for the eve of the Black New Moon in Taurus and Eclipse tomorrow, today presents an opportunity for both unconditional love and truth.

The Moon is in Aries today before transitioning tomorrow into Taurus giving you a sense of determination and adding intensity to all your conversations.

This is a time when you can feel the energetic temperature rising as whatever has been going on in your life is coming to a head for you soon.

Mercury in Taurus trine Pluto in Capricorn will enable you to see the truth of the situations and relationships around you.

This will enable you to notice where you may have been being manipulated or even deceived by others. There is no more having the truth hidden from you or even feeling like you are being played.

Today, you see the truth.

But this also allows you to notice the insecurities and fears that are behind what is going on.

You will be more compassionate to the other person because of that but it still does not mean that you are going to keep playing by the same old rules.

Let yourself embrace your own truth and remember while you can be compassionate, you do not need to carry the weight of how others feel.

Venus and Neptune align in the evening bringing in a sense of unconditional love almost providing you with the space to feel the weight that you have been carrying no longer on your shoulders.

Pisces, Aries, and Sagittarius get a break on Thursday.

They are the three zodiac signs who will have the best horoscopes on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today has the potential to shift a certain romantic relationship in a more positive direction. Because both Neptune and Venus in Pisces will be aligning later in the day it will provide a chance for you to really feel in your element.

This will make love flow even more easily and will be on the heels of you or your partner finally seeing a greater truth about those around you.

When others say they love us it is important to remember that if they do it will always look like they are supporting us whether they like or approve of our decisions and choices. Stay focused on what love truly means to you because as a Pisces it is going to be different than the rest of the world.

But this is also why there is nothing that can compare to the love of a Pisces. If you and your partner have had a recent challenging time, today also allows you to see things from their perspective and let go of any residual anger that you may have.

While boundaries are important, in long term relationships, compassion and understanding are what will go the distance.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Moon is in your zodiac sign today will lead you down a path of having to make sure to stay in your center and not let others try to pull you into their storm.

The Aries Moon will make you feel everything more passionately and urgently which will have you having a lower tolerance for those around you, especially in a romantic relationship.

Make sure that if things have been rough in your relationship that you take some space today instead of letting things blow up.

This same energy carries over into your workplace so be mindful of any demands or anything that feels like it must be spoken of immediately. It does not. It is just the current astrology, and it will pass so try to put off anything that feels like you cannot because it is just an illusion.

With Venus moving into your zodiac sign in a few days, it would be of benefit for you to get focused on what you do feel determined to achieve or change within your life so you can be more focused as you move forward.

If anyone does just push you today just know that it may come with you speaking words that cannot be taken back and while sometimes that is what is meant to happen, it also may forever change things.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

A lot of the energy has been really asking you to reflect if you are ready for what is coming to you. As a Sag, Pisces rules your home and family life which means that this is the area you have been seeing many possibilities of change start to come in, even if you have not seized it yet.

Today will give you a push forward to recognize that the power of your feelings can be the deciding factor with letting things stay the same or trying something new.

When you are thinking about what home means to you or even family, it is important to think about what it is you need. Freedom is important to you but so is love.

Having one or the other is not really an option but to know this you also must know and have accepted your true self.

Therefore, the changes you are going through now are really about who you truly are rather than just your external environment and relationships.

Let the energy of today enable you to clearly see those who say they love you but do not necessarily act like it, just like those that truly do, you will never have to doubt it.

There may be some pivotal moments this evening, so it is important to stay open to the truth.

