It's a great day to be alive on April 29, as we have so many lucky transits in our night sky this Friday, and so many of them benefit our love lives, especially if you're a Taurus, Libra, or Capricorn.

And if there's one major event that is taking place that will surely benefit the way we go about loving another person, it's Pluto retrograde, which you wouldn't automatically assume is a good transit.

In fact, it's a great transit and it promises big change and positive effort. What makes this day lucky for lovers is the fact that things will change on this day; and that's what makes things spicy!

April 29th also brings us Moon in Taurus, as well as Mercury in Gemini, so this is a great time to introduce your romantic partner to some of your more provocative ideas.

During this season, you'll find that your ideas are not only exciting, but helpful to the relationship, and you'll see how enthusiastic your partner will be throughout the day.

This is also a great time to get involved with something new; there is no time to second-guess or avoid; just jump right in. The retrograde is good for tearing down inhibitions, and that's always good for relationships.

There's another side to this as well: you may meet someone new during this passage of time. If new beginnings are part and parcel for Pluto retrograde, then we need to consider the idea of meeting someone new, for romance and possibly a love that lasts a lifetime.

Nothing happens in a small way during this transit, so we should be prepared for great excitement and big, sweet-smelling blossoms of change occurring in our lives.

The 3 zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on Friday, April 29, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Are you feeling lucky? Because you should, as today brings you good fortune and an amazing time, for that matter. What you're looking at today is something special to do with your partner, date or person of interest.

You'll be engaged today is some sort of activity that will have the both of you fully absorbed and into it.

This will create a bond between the two of you and will go down as one of your best memories. It will also built your relationship up, as today seems to be a marker for you, in terms of love and luck.

What feels like a cool opportunity for the two of you to be involved in, turns out to be one of the better moves you'll be making this year. Luck is very much on your side during this day, and that means you'll need a follow up of gratitude and appreciation.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may not have been sure if you were capable of coming out of your shell, but today is going to have you surprising both yourself and your potential partner.

You are always nice, it's true, but sometimes that niceness is a front for not wanting to go deeper. It's like a wall between you and your romantic person that tells them it's all good, as long as you don't ask for too much.

During Pluto retrograde, you won't even want to know about that wall as something is going to change so drastically for you, when it comes to love, and trust.

Today gives you a taste of what it's like to let you guard down. Being vulnerable around the right person is like a dream come true; you never though you'd feel this free or accepted, and yet, it's happening.

This is a great streak of luck for you, Libra. Grab it while it's hot!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've vacillated between giving all you have to your person and withholding as much as you can, which has proven to be dangerous for you, as you don't feel right when you hold back. Yet, you've not felt as easy-going about sharing with your romantic partner for a while, as you have started to distrust them to a degree.

You are about to enter a period in your life where you'll be getting a second chance to trust again.

Knowing that life isn't over for you makes you feel refreshed. How on earth did you let it get this far? You love and adore the person you're with, and yet, you've let the relationship fall into disarray.

Now is the time to claim back your love and your love life. You have every transit on your side on this day, April 29. Prepare to walk into May wrapped tightly in your lover's arms. It's on, Capricorn. Stay the course.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.