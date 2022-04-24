As you steadily approach the first eclipse of the season in just a few days, the energy turns quiet today inviting you to retreat into your inner world.

The Moon moves into Pisces in the early morning hours inviting you to take a quieter approach to your day.

You may feel less outgoing or sociable today, which will give you time to rest and reflect on what you currently have going on in your life ahead of the eclipse in just a few days.

Eclipses represent times of extreme change and because the past few weeks have felt intense with a surge of Pisces energy coming in, it is important to take that time for yourself.

With the Moon in this romantic and forgiving water sign today, there are now six planetary bodies all aligning in Pisces.

While you may have things that you are obligated to do today, try to plan, and clear your schedule later in the day as this zodiac sign influence can also make you feel sleepier than normal.

The Sun in Aries and the Pisces Moon do cross paths later in the afternoon giving you an opportunity to see things from a more balanced and equal standpoint.

This also allows conversations to flow easier as there will be a higher-level understanding between you and whomever you are talking through things with.

Even if there is action you soon need to take, allow yourself the quiet of today because it is within these moments that your truth can finally come to the surface.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, April 25, 2022:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As much as all this Pisces energy is serving a higher purpose for you, it does not mean that you are feeling extremely high energy right now. As helpful as it is when so many planets align within your sign, it also can lead to exhaustion, so it is important to recognize this right now.

This is an amazing time for you but because so many of your creative ideas or breakthrough plans come through when you are resting or dreaming, it is even more important for you to take some time to do just that. If you can take the day off and retreat near a body of water like a lake or the ocean, that would be even better.

You are truly within a once in a lifetime event that will have ripple effects throughout the next few years and beyond, so it is important to be able to make the most of this time. Be sure to take note of any ideas or awareness's that come to the surface today and write them down.

Even if you do not know what they mean or how they connect to plans you have been working on, things will become clearer as time progresses. Right now, you are plugged directly into the magic of the universe, but you need quiet to take full advantage of it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

All this Pisces energy might seem like it does not align with your detail orientated and practical nature, but it is your opposing sign, so it brings balance into your life. On a personal level you should be feeling a greater level of compassion and understanding for yourself and what you have been through to reach this moment. This aspect of being able to extend gratitude for yourself is one that will enable you to continue evolving.

Staying open to what life brings your way is one of the most important avenues for receiving the abundance that Pisces will is bringing into your life.

Especially as it relates to your romantic relationships. This is a current focus in your life, even if you are currently officially single. Try to look at where in your romantic life you can open even further and bring those Piscean qualities with you.

This would be not just compassion but also forgiveness and understanding. In relationships, love rarely takes a straight path but it is often your fears which do not allow you to lower your walls and be willing to try again. Today take some time and see where you are holding back from believing that love is possible because this is an incredible time to start making some dreams a reality.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It is not often thought that Piscean energy has any real effect on you and your life, but it hits on an especially important theme for you, your family and home.

Right now, with six different planets all on Pisces, your area of focus is being directed towards looking at the energy that they deliver to your awareness. Jupiter, Neptune, Venus, Mars, and Juno have all been creating an opportunity for you to step into greater abundance and commitment in your love life through your most intimate relationships.

Today the Moon joins the gathering which brings your emotions into it as this is the area that it governs.

The moon helps you connect to those deepest feelings that you have within yourself, the ones that sometimes life seems too busy for you to take time to sit in. Within those emotions though are the answers that you have been seeking.

Change is coming rapidly, even more quickly than you had anticipated, but today’s opportunity to get clarity on your feelings and emotions is a powerful one that will serve to stay with you through this next wave of change. The most important thing is to take the time that you need, even if that is away from other people, and to trust whatever comes up, even if it means that you know you will have to change your life to make it all a reality.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.