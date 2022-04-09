3 Zodiac Signs Whose Karmic Relationship Ends During Chiron In Aries on April 10, 2022

Three zodiac signs get a certain type of closure on April 10, 2022, and it comes down to a critical degree that the planet Chiron hits while in the zodiac sign of Aries.

When we think of Chiron in Aries, we get chills thinking about how strong a transit this might actually be. It practically screams 'Game of Thrones' it's so rife with the idea of battle and pride.

Chiron is the Wounded Healer, and it takes our pain and brings it to a place where healing that can be used to help others begins.

On April 10, we will be seeing firsthand the overt power of Chiron in Aries, and for many, it will signify the beginning of the end, in terms of karmic relationships and affairs that simply have to come to a close.

While we may not get into all of our relationships with the idea that this is a 'forever thing', we do, at least, think we'll know the people we are involved with for a lifetime, even if they are somewhere far away.

We rarely think of abrupt endings, especially ones that seem to complete a cycle ... and that is what several of us will come to experience during this transit: a permanent, 'no going back' ending. And that is what we could call karmic closure.

In other words, some things are meant to be until the day they are no longer meant to be.

This healing transit that takes place when Chiron hits 13 degrees in the zodiac sign of Aries is not only powerful, but it's also specific. This week is going to bring the end to one relationship in our lives. There is now a Game of Thrones war, but there is strife, misunderstanding, and conversation that leads to closure.

It will be known to all those involved that whatever happens here, during this astrological transit, ends here. It's time to tidy up loose ends and make our way back to the now moment.

Things are about to change, and in order to boost that change, we have to get out of the way of its progress. And sometimes that also means that we have to say goodbye to those who will forever stand in the way of that path to success.

For Aries, Taurus, and Virgo zodiac signs, their karmic relationships end during Chiron in Aries on April 10, 2022.

And, it's a sad time, but healing is needed for true love to begin the next time around.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You can pat yourself on the back for a job well done this week, Aries, and only you will know just how hard that job was, being that it concerned you and a friend of yours. This is the week where the two of you come to know that whatever it is that you've lived through has to come to an end.

You and this person rode the wave of a feeling that you both, at one point, were romantic and eternal, and what it turned into was aggressive and awful.

You both caught on very quickly to the idea that this was not what either of you wanted, and so it will be that during Chiron in Aries, that you will both decide, together, that this thing is no longer worth fighting for.

What's great is that this karmic relationship will end amicably; no war is needed. In fact, 'war' is exactly what the two of you are trying to avoid. Success is imminent.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

On and around April 10, you and someone in your life will experience a 'click' moment where you both, simultaneously feel that something within the relationship simply ended. It happens all the time, and we rarely give in to those 'click' moment feelings...yet those clicks are our gut, talking to us, saying, "it's time to go."

You are one to listen to your gut, and this week will give you the courage to act on it. What you once believed in no longer requires your belief or your time; you need to move on and you need to get away from this person whom you no longer believe in. It's OK. Things like this happen and they are not rare occurrences.

What you have is the ending of your karma as far as this relationship is concerned. And, while it never feels great to end a friendship, sometimes one realizes that this is the only healthy option. Go for it, Taurus. Trust yourself. End it.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

One of your biggest problems is that you fear abandonment, and this fear has become so irrational that you've held on to the absolute worst people in your life simply to avoid feeling alone.

There will come a time during Chiron in Aries when you come to accept that it's just worse to keep someone in your life if all they bring you is depression, simply because you don't want to be alone.

It's a harsh truth for you to deal with, but deal with it you will, as you will also realize that you are not alone at all. What you will be, however, is without the karmic relationship that only brought you pain and burden.

Enough is enough, even for you, Virgo. You no longer have to carry the weight of a person who isn't good to you. There are plenty of friends out there for you. Leave this one be. You'll benefit by letting them go.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.