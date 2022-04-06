Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 7, 2022

Are you ready for Thursday? Find out what's in store for you by reading your tarot card reading for April 7, 2022. There's one for each zodiac sign using daily numerology and astrology.

The Moon enters Cancer on Thursday, and we have a wonderful break that is needed from the chaos of the world.

The day's numerology is a 8, the powerhouse, and this can be a the turning of the tide for some zodiac signs who are finally seeing an improvement in their finances and careers.

On Thursday, what should you anticipate is in store for your zodiac sign, according to your daily tarot card?

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed.

There will be good days and bad days. On days when you feel sad, don't let it ruin your whole week. Use this time to reflect and count your blessings.

Know that better days are just ahead for you, and with that, comes happier times as well.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Something amazing is going to happen, and you are the catalyst for the change.

You have been working so diligently on a project and soon the pieces are going to come together and simply fall into place.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

You are so strong and capable, Gemini. You have everything you need to get things done today.

You might have a few moments where the world appears to be more challenging and impossible to navigate, but don't let that discourage you. Your dreams and ambitions are solid.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

You are done wondering what to do, Cancer. The spark of genius is going to hit you in just the right way. You will have real answers and facts galore.

You will not only know where to start, but you'll also have a clear idea of how to get to where you are headed.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

No more being silent, Leo. You are ready to voice your opinions and speak your mind.

After a long time of thinking and pondering what to do, you have worked out the various solutions and know which one to pick.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World

You are going to rise like cream to the top of your job. You are ambitious and hard-working. This is what is grabbing the attention of the decision-makers at your workplace.

You may have been passed up in the past for a promotion or bonus, but not this time. It's all going to be yours.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You are exactly where you need to be. People trust you and they have learned to trust your judgment.

You are clear and concise with your advice and for that reason, you naturally end up in a position of leadership.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice

Life may not be fair, but you have your ethics and values in order. You no longer need to keep tabs on the system or feel that karma does not pay attention.

You may not get to see what fate dishes out, but you will feel it in your soul that justice has been served.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

There is little room for error, Sagittarius. You've got many things going on at the same time.

So you will need to have your schedule in place and your list of priorities nearby. Don't have things outlined for yourself yet? Make that a priority before the week is over.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

You are the peacemaker of the group, Capricorn, and as difficult as it can be to have everyone getting along, you are the one who sets the tone for each meeting today.

You have the ability to get everyone on the same page, and if not, to at least respect each other when you're around.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

You don't have to pretend you know something when you don't. You can share that you need more time or training.

You may not feel comfortable admitting this aloud, but the truth will come out eventually, so be the first one to claim it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

You learn from experience, Pisces, and this time around you're not the naïve person you once were. You know that to make it to the finish line, sometimes you have to stop and figure things out.

This time, you're are OK with waiting, and that's what will put you in a better position than you once were.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.