Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 6, 2022

Are you ready for Wednesday? Find out what's in store for you by reading your tarot card reading for April 6, 2022. There's one for each zodiac sign using daily numerology and astrology.

We are blessed with the energetic vibration of a life path 7 on Wednesday, and 7 is the number of completion. This can mean finalizing a deal or closing a project. Checks can come in and debts paid.

When you feel like you have 'one more thing' on your things-to-do list, focus on the moments and try to live fully in the present.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, April 06, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

When you give, do you expect there to be something in it for you? Likely, Aries, your generous side has its limitations, and rather than try to pretend reciprocity means nothing to you, be honest about it. You want to know you're appreciated. Enough said.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Go for what you want, Taurus. You are in a powerful position to gain leverage on a project or situation.

You may find your efforts more challenging right now, but that's because the stakes have increased and the reward is more than ever before.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

How confused do you feel, Gemini? You won't always know what to choose when you have to make a decision.

Options and weighing your opportunities against each other are the way to go. Comparision is a tool that you benefit from and it's not overrated.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Did you misplace something of value, Cancer? You may not find what you're looking for right now and it could be because it's lost.

Contact friends or people whom you socialized with to see if your item will be recovered. If not, try not to mourn the loss of what was and look forward with wisdom.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

You've waited long enough, Leo, You did all the work you needed to do to put the foundation down in your life.

Now, it's your turn to enjoy something all your own. Define your life the way you want it to be, and then unashamedly pursue it with all your heart.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Sometimes you just won't know the answers, Virgo. You may not have every single fact or stat that you need to figure out where your money is going to come in or where it will go out.

You will just have to sit down and make an educated guess, then tweak things later.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Your opinions count Libra.

It's important that you do not pretend your heart isn't broken. Sadness is healing, and if you need to talk it out with a friend don't be afraid to do so.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star

What lessons have you learned, Scorpio?

You recently experienced events that taught you deep soulful lessons, now you have a right to share your spiritual insights with others.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Look temptation in the eye, Saggitarius.

You are no stranger to what lies ahead . You can see what you're up against clearly. So, don't be afraid you will overcome.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Trust your instincts, Capricorn.

When you hear that little voice inside of you speak, be aware that you are given a gift of insight; to ignore it is to put you in a position of danger. So when you see the light inside, don't shut it out.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Problems sometimes solve themselves, Aquarius.

You may discover that your solutions don't work. It can be because you were never meant to carry the burden. Instead, let the universe do what it needs to do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Right now it's better to wait, Pieces. Not every idea is meant to be when you first imagine it.

You may be disappointed and feel like you have to wait too long, but, there are things at work beyond your control to help you make dreams come true.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.