Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For April 5, 2022

Are you ready for Tuesday? Find out what's in store for you by reading your tarot card reading for April 5, 2022. There's one for each zodiac sign using daily numerology and astrology.

We get a boost of loving energy on Tuesday with the energy of a number 6 in numerology. Number 6 is about nurturing others.

With the Sun in a fire sign and the Moon in an air sign, we may find ourselves more social than usual on Tuesday.

Anticipate plenty of opportunities to help a friend, and in doing so, you may also help yourself.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, April 05, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You know what needs to be done, Aries. However, you have yet to decide that you will commit to the task. The Four of Pentacles relates to money and your income.

This tarot card encourages you to sit down and form some budgetary plan for your personal life so you know what is coming in and what needs to be paid. This will help you to be on top of your expenses and income needs.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Are you ready to try something new? Hopefully, your answer is 'yes.' The Ace of Pentacles is about beginnings, Taurus, and what time is better for you but the spring?

You get to choose what path you'd like to take, whether in love, your career, or even your physical well-being.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Chin up, Gemini. The Queen of Wands reversed reveals you've reached a certain point in your status that allows you to help other people and also improve something in your own life.

The problem? You don't like to ask for what you need, but there's no shame in making an inquiry. In fact, others will enjoy helping you as you've always been there for them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Surround yourself with people who make you feel good inside and enjoy being around because you value the same things.

The Nine of Pentacles reversed tarot card is a card of courage and one that says you have been through a lot to attain inner confidence. This is the gift you give to others and one that continues to give to yourself the more you share your stories.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

You made it through the worst of your journey, and now that you have finally made it to the other side, aren't you glad? You have come so far, Leo. You have overcome all that life has tested you with.

You are the victor, and even though a part of you still feels the trauma of what has recently passed, you will become happier. The joy is finally here.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You hold in your emotions and try so hard not to let people know how much you've been hurt.

You put on a brave face and show up in your work and personal life to be an encourager and a helper. Today, permit yourself to cry when you feel the need to.

At first, you may be too emotional to release your feelings, but just having permission starts the process of healing.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

It's OK to be disappointed about things that did not work out the way you hoped that they would. You did all you could to keep hope alive, but now it's time to let go and move on with your future.

What you're leaving behind will always remain in your memories, but this process needs to be experienced going forward.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Getting in touch with your expressive, more artistic side is not easy when the Three of Wands, reversed, comes up in a tarot card reading.

You may need a little push in the right direction to get your creative juices flowing. Perhaps take a little nap. Go for a walk, or do something completely different to give your mind a refreshing break.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Take time for yourself, Sagittarius. You need room to think and to ponder.

Once you have given yourself a chance to gain clarity and focus, you'll be a rockstar and able to accomplish all that you have set your mind to do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Not everyone can be allowed to have authority over others. Some people take advantage and use their position to manipulate and control.

But, Capricorn, just because a person has received a promotion does not mean they get to be mean to you. So it's a good idea to bring the problem up and let the right people know if things don't change.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Did someone break your heart, Aquarius? The Three of Swords is a tarot card that may indicate a person is being unfaithful or not who you once thought them to be.

You may discover that someone has been feeding into your relationship, and your partner let their influence in.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Little by little, you are learning to master your talents and skills. You have been hyper diligent with studying and doing what you need to do.

You have put in the work and hours, Pisces, and soon things will fall into place either by a job or money.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.