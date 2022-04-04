The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 5, 2022

Your daily horoscope for April 5, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

We have a wonderful day ahead with the Sun remaining in Aries and the Moon in playful Gemini.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty enters Pisces today.

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your mind can go a hundred miles a minute with ideas and visions of the future today. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of conversation.

You are open to socializing and sharing your thoughts with others. It's a wonderful day to work in group settings or to present an idea or vision to a team.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the day presents itself with an opportunity to invest in the future and to see how a choice today will make an impact tomorrow. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of money.

This is a great day to catch up on white papers related to finance and investments. If you are into cryptocurrency, read reports and updates on the investments you're interested in.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You know what you want, Gemini, and the best thing you can do for yourself is to decide that you will pursue it. The Moon spends the day in your zodiac sign, your solar house of personal development.

There are so many ways you can reinvent yourself and boredom can be the catalyst for ultimate growth. Truly entertain your ideas this week and see which one feels right for you to start.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are bold and brave, Cancer, and you may finally have the courage to tell someone you are no longer tolerating toxic behavior.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of hidden enemies, but even the worst foes come to light and reveal who they truly are on the inside.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's time to socialize and have fun, Leo, and you'll likely meet plenty of people. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of friendships. You have super high standards when it comes to who you allow inside your friendship circle.

So, when you are asked for your personal cell number, it might be wiser to suggest connecting in other ways, especially if you're sure vibing long-term isn't what you feel you'd like to do.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Hard work is the magic behind your success, Virgo. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of career and social status.

There are people who love to chat about your and the company's successes, and name-dropping may take place. Don't be bashful or overly modest when you hear how great of a job you're doing. Instead, see these acknowledgments as a move in the right direction.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What are you interested in learning more about, Libra? The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of education.

With the spring semester starting soon and restrictions lifting, perhaps now is a good time to think about returning to school to take a course you're interested in learning more about.

You might also enjoy a painting class in your local art district or to sign up for an online course related to astrological study.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You don't need much, but what you do have, be wise with, Scorpio. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of shared resources.

Your ambition starts with your mindset. So, begin to gather knowledge and information about money, investments, credit improvement, and real estate.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may not be ready to dive into a monogamous relationship right now, Sagittarius, and that may mean you just need more time to decide.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of commitment, and your freedom vs your desire for intimacy can be at odds with each other. If you need space to think or require a little less pressure from your partner, ask for it.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's never too late to make an improvement to your life, Capricorn. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of duties and health. It's a wonderful time to start a new fitness routine or to begin eating healthier food.

Start to remove foods you know trigger you that are in your pantry and begin to replace them with items that encourage you to stick to your goals.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have a talent for art and an eye for creativity, Aquarius. So, why not dabble in something you would enjoy during your time off.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of passion and creativity. Check out a craft or hobby shop to see if you spot something you'd love to try out this summer.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The circle of life is constantly moving forward, Gemini. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of home and family.

You may find out that someone is having a baby or that your own family is expanding in some way — either by adding a pet or deciding to open your home to foster children or even having one of your own.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

