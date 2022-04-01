Love Horoscope For Friday, April 1, 2022

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 1, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, April 01, 2022.

Aries

Love may feel like it's at a standstill in some areas of your life, Aries.

Impulsive, you may want things to happen now, and perhaps you will even get caught up in the freshness of the idea of new love. However, the timing is something that you cannot put your finger on, and that says 'wait' and remain patient.

Taurus

Not everyone is for your relationship, and that is OK. You cannot worry yourself with the haters in your romantic life.

All you can do is strive to be the best couple you can be, and do things that show how close and real your true love is.

Gemini

A last-minute invite can come your way, and it can cause problems in your romantic relationship.

You may struggle with knowing what to do, but it's best to stand firm on your commitment and not break promises to someone your love.

Cancer

Is self-doubt creeping into your life? A pep talk is needed to remind you just how wonderful you are and how good your heart is.

If your mind chatter is negative today due to something you read on social media or overheard at work, reach out to friends who love you to get the encouragement you need.

Leo

Love takes on all sorts of forms and you may find that someone you love that has either moved away, or remains in your life through thoughts and perhaps their energy.

You can gain a lot of wonderful experiences when you realize someone will forever live in your heart.

Virgo

Guard secrets, Virgo. Today, there's a desire to express everything and to lay all your past on the table for someone to see.

It's best to wait as the New Moon makes you a bit impulsive. Let things have time to simmer down and you're able to think more logically.

Libra

Love can be spontaneous and a secret crush may reveal their feelings for you out of the blue.

You may be caught off guard but this also means that if the attraction is mutual, your relationship may be headed in a new direction soon.

Scorpio

See what's in store for your romantic life by testing the waters and seeing how things go a little bit at a time.

Go out on a date. Meet up for a friendly walk or help one another get a project done so you can talk and get to know one another better.

Sagittarius

Romance can surprise even you, but it's everywhere Sagittarius.

You may be sensing the longing for happiness and connection with someone you care about. Your heart may be opened to new love and it's a beautiful thing.

Capricorn

Are you looking to start a family?

Talk things over with your partner to see if this is the right time, as the desire to grow your love nest to include a new addition can be strong.

Aquarius

A new way of seeing things can help you to open your heart to someone you had never thought you could become close to.

Be open and let things flow naturally, the results could really surprise you.

Pisces

Invest in yourself. You may not always see the value in developing your life for you.

However, this is a wonderful time to make decisions that grow your life in a beautiful way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.