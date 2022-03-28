The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 29, 2022

Your daily horoscope for March 29, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Some endings are meant to be, and now is the time to do it when it comes to letting go and releasing negative energy.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of hidden enemies. With the Sun in your zodiac sign and the New Moon a few days away, it's time to start over and begin again with hope and clarity.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Even when you can't be with someone, love holds your relationship close across the miles. This is because the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of friendships.

Focus on what you can do to keep the lines of communication open. Chat a little more and reach out to catch up and see how others are doing.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may not understand how the universe works, but sometimes opportunity falls on your lap and gives you exactly when you need when you least expect it.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of career and social status. This may manifest in the form of a job offer or some type of work you had hoped to experience but did not expect to come your way.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Not everything requires a degree, and sometimes a skill can be learned on the job. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of education.

You are in a period of life where you might enjoy learning a new career path or training to do something that you find interesting that could lead to a new job or hobby.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

A gift can come to you from a friend or a relative, and their desire to let go of an item can be the blessing you hoped for. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of inheritance and death.

A fresh start, a refurbed piece of furniture, or someone's desire to surrender a piece of property or responsibility can become a prime stepping stone for your future.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Are you tired of doing something that you feel isn't meant for you? Then maybe it's time to consider resigning your role. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of commitments.

But, not everything that you say yes to needs to be forever. If you're ready to bow out and pass the baton to someone else, bring up a conversation so you can exit gracefully and on good terms.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's time to let go of what holds you back and start doing less to accomplish more. This is because the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of routines.

Make a small change that gives you some time back and helps you get more time for what you want in life.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Pull out the colors and start thinking about summer.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of creativity. Incorporate art and craft into your daily life so you can have fun and learn something about yourself along the way.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's good to enjoy the things that give you a sense of comfort and familiarity.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of home. So invest in your surroundings and feed your need for personal space by marking an area of your room just for reading or quiet, meditative time.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's time to get things out in the open, even if it's challenging. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of communication.

Confront myths, and if you've felt like a person has gossiped maliciously, perhaps a gentle conversation can get to the bottom of the problem.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Do you have things that are cluttering your personal space? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of property.

This is the perfect time to donate items and let others enjoy things you no longer want but need by someone else.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What do you wish you had time to study but have not carved into your schedule?

The Moon enters your zodiac sign, your solar house of personal development. Set a goal for the end of this year to read more or take a course you've always wanted to at your local college.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

