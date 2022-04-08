3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Freedom More Than Love During The Moon Sextile Uranus On April 9, 2022

Would you give up your freedom for love? For three zodiac signs in astrology, they would take their freedom over a relationship or commitment any time of the week, especially when the Moon sextiles Uranus on a day like April 9, 2022.

There are two kinds of people: the kind who desperately need another person in their life to make them feel whole, and the kind who desperately need freedom in order to feel authentically themselves.

The Moon sextile Uranus acts as an inspiring agent for those who really don't want to be involved in love affairs.

Some folks just know who they are, and they don't want to compromise this truth to fit in with what's expected of them.

It's a hard stance to take; not everyone understands the person who desires freedom more than love. It instantly brings out the pity in others; why, oh why would a person stay single and choose freedom over love? Is there something wrong with that person?

Are they just so afraid of being vulnerable that they've chosen to deny themselves the one thing that makes life worth living?

Nah, it's not that way at all. But you know how it is: when we don't understand something, we automatically condemn it, or make it inferior to our way of thinking.

Those zodiac signs who desire and need freedom more than a love affair know what they're doing, and it has nothing whatsoever to do with fear. In fact, fear is what drives many people into love affairs and relationships, simply because so many people are terrified of being alone.

The Moon sextile Uranus supports the independent freethinkers who wish to live life on their own terms. The term 'rebel without a cause' does not apply here: these rebels know exactly what they are doing and why.

Long live freedom for Gemini, Cancer, and Aquarius starting April 9, 2022, during the Moon sextile Uranus transit.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you have always enjoyed your freedom, and even though you've blown through a few solid relationships, in the long run, you prefer the life of a free spirit. You've heard all the opinions and advice on how you should really be with someone, and it's starting to become dullsville to you.

Why can't people just mind their own business when it comes to what YOU want?

You'll be enjoying the quiet rebellion of Moon sextile Uranus during this time, as you feel at home in your thoughts on being and staying free. Do you like love? Sure you do.

Do you like romance and the warmth of being with another human being? Of course, you do, but if you had your choice, you'd keep your options open. There's always an escape hatch where you are concerned, and if it comes to the point where you need to flee, then that's exactly what you'll do — and you won't have to explain it to anyone.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What this transit brings to mind for you is something you've been considering for a while, but never had the nerve to stick with, and that is, you really want freedom. You've settled into a lifestyle that really doesn't suit you, and even though you were OK with it at the time, what it's brought you is a relationship that feels claustrophobic and cloying.

How did you let yourself go like this, Cancer? Perhaps you were just doing what you thought you were supposed to do, and then things just went too far.

What you're left with now is the feeling of being trapped and it scares you.

The Moon sextile Uranus exacerbates that fear and makes you want to flee. Sure, it's nice to love someone but it's hella nice to be on your own; if only you could just be free...then you'd really be living the life you were meant to be living.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon sextile Uranus brings our your rebel side as if that's ever been hidden. You are eccentric, Aquarius. And, in order to maintain your high level of eccentricity, you need freedom. You need to live a life where nobody is criticizing your ways, nor are they standing in the way of your creative progress.

You are an artist, and your life is your creation. This requires independence, and while you've played at. being the loyal partner and devoted friend, you are best suited for the role of freethinking, wild spirit. The Moon sextile Uranus puts you right in touch with that and gives you the strength and conviction to continue to pursue this kind of lifestyle. You may need love to 'oil the machine' but it's freedom that really gets you going. Love causes you pain; freedom brings you release.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.