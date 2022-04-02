Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For April 4 - 10, 2022

Welcome to the weekly horoscope for every sign of the Zodiac. It's Aries season so stand aside and feel the rush of power in your veins. This is 'get up and go' time, and we will all be on call for a life worth living. Aries season was made for activity and action.

We will have choices as to whether to progress, or whether to stay home where it's safe. Safe choices will look good to us, but if we always choose the road most traveled, we will miss out on everything that the Great Unknown may have to offer us.

This is the week when we stop making excuses and start living. Time waits for no one, or haven't you heard? Life is a fast-moving train and fortunately, we can stop at places of interest along the way. In fact, that's our job — to find interests and pursue them.

Yes, it's nice to sit around, count our millions, eat candy and watch Netflix all day and night, but very few of us are millionaires who wish to do that alone. The time is now, folks. Get up off your tushes and start living.

That's a direct order from Planet Ruby.

What keeps us back this week? Mars conjunction Saturn, Moon trine Pluto, Moon sextile Mars, and Mercury sextile Saturn. What gives us hope and lets us find our way back to the light?

Venus in Pisces, Moon square Jupiter, Moon in Taurus, and Sun in Aries. This one's on you, pals. Like Red said to Andy Dufresne in The Shawshank Redemption: Get busy living, or get busy dying. Truth!

Find your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for April 4 - 10, 2022 below.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week will have you standing your ground. Someone has been trying to take something away from you, and it's time to let them know that what's yours is yours, and that's final. Even if this puts you into a state of anger, you will feel justified in your actions. And by the way, you are in the right here. You have every right to act out.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are going to be tested this week in terms of just how much you can take before blowing up on someone. You are someone's rock; you know this, and with this position comes responsibility. Can you handle being their rock for much longer? This week may put that question into the spotlight. You can only be just so strong before you start feeling abused by their dependency on you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There is never a coincidence when Gemini gets a week where there's a decision to be made. It's almost as if you were born Gemini, you will have to spend much of your life not knowing which road to take. Once again, you'll be at that crossroads, except during this week, you'll probably be cutting someone out of your life. You've done it before, and you'll do it again — with ease.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

There's this one guy and he stands in the way between you and success. Do you want him out of the way? Yep, you sure do, and what are you doing to do about it? You're doing to muster up all of your charms and you're going to approach this person and tell them to stand down, back off, move aside and get the heck away from you. Schoolyard fun, eh?

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You'll be marching around your neighborhood like a conquering general during this week, as you feel you've hit a personal victory. Something wonderful is going to happen to you this week, and it's going to raise your spirits so high that you won't believe it. It will instill in you both pride and a feeling of invulnerability. You know it won't last, but you plan on milking it to the very last second of its worth.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Looks like you and the boss are at odds with each other. And if you're the boss, then it looks like you're at odds with whoever is your higher up. It's all hassles and misunderstandings at work this week, and you'll be ready to hang it all up if you don't adopt patience. This foe of yours really is there to cause you trouble; they want to. Do not tread lightly here. Be careful — this person can hurt you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Sorry to say this but it looks as though you may be ending your romantic relationship this week. And if not actually ending it, then thinking of it very seriously. You've tried to keep this going, but there's that one little thing, and that's just the thing that you cannot tolerate. You didn't want it to end, but you know yourself, Libra: if it doesn't sit well with you, it's out.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Things are looking good, especially when it comes to love, Scorpio. What's interesting is that it's about a new person, and not necessarily the one you're with, which could make things a bit weird. Not to imply that you're about to start an affair with someone other than your partner, but, um, you're about to start an affair with someone other than your partner. Yeah.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

And the winner goes to...Sagittarius, for their amazing work at whipping the butt of someone who needed to be put in their place. Yes, that's right. This is your redemption week. You will reign supreme as a long-awaited victory comes your way. This could be legal, or it could be financial, but whatever it is, it's going to be ultimately successful and beneficial to you.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This week has childlike behavior in store for you, Capricorn. You'll be returning to the ways of old in so much as you are tired of being a grown-up. And while that's not exactly something you can escape, this week is the one where you opt for fun and frolic over responsibility and excellence. You really do need a break. Take one.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This week will bring you together with friends in a community type of environment. Creative types will get together to work on projects and you may be involved with such a thing. It's all good and positive in this regard. Like minds, all working together to create things of love and beauty — sounds like a dream come true. Dream on, Aquarius, dream until your dream comes true.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Here's an interesting opportunity for you...you and a friend may just want to take it into the romantic zone. You are both fearful of what might happen to the friendship if you 'go there' but 'going there' seems inevitable. What's great is that this friend is truly someone you can trust, so you don't have to worry too much about losing them if they become your lover.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.