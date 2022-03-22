Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Photo: Chen on Unsplash
For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 23, 2022.
RELATED: The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love During Aries Season, March 20 - April 19, 2022
Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
Aries
Face your fears and openly talk about them.
What you allow to come to light loses its power, and when you lovingly show your vulnerability to someone you care about, they adore you even more than they did before because that's how true love works.
RELATED: Why Are Aries So Cool?
Taurus
A friendship is such a wonderful way to start a new relationship.
You may wonder if this person is seriously interested, but a slower pace when it comes to romance is so much easier, and you get the joy of taking your time to get to know one another.
RELATED: How Smart Are Taurus?
Gemini
Love can be a work in progress, but there may be a time when you ask yourself if the effort is worth your while.
You may feel less enchanted by the way things are going, and perhaps your relationship needs some extra TLC to recover the loss of romantic love you felt in the past.
RELATED: 8 Biggest Lies About Gemini's Two-Faced Personality — Corrected!
Cancer
You may feel the need to withdraw or ghost someone you once thought you could not do life without.
Your desire to be safe and whole can have difficulty explaining your desires, and part of it can be because of control patterns you missed in the past. Be honest with how you feel and see where this leads you to be.
RELATED: What To Do When A Cancer Ignores You
Leo
Are you ready to make a long-lasting commitment? You have been on the fence for so long you may feel concerned that saying 'yes' now will put you in a tough spot later.
The only way to know, Leo, is to follow your heart. Stay where it leads you to go.
RELATED: Why Are Leos So Selfish?
Virgo
Aim for good quality love and relationships.
When you see a red flag, don't dismiss it. You may be getting an early warning sign about a situation for a reason, and the problem could have roots where you get to know what went wrong.
RELATED: Why Are Virgos So Nice?
Libra
Make time for romance, Libra. When you desire to experience closeness, these things don't happen by accident.
Today, be intentional about how you'd like your relationship to flow. Treasure the moments you share as if they were the last.
RELATED: 11 Brutal Truths About Loving A Libra (As Written By One)
Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!
Scorpio
Family can be well-intentional, but their opinions can get in the way.
You may not be able to make others happy with your choice of partner or how you have decided to live your life. But, the person you need to please the most is yourself.
RELATED: Why Are Scorpios So Aggressive?
Sagittarius
It's hard to say those three words, "I love you," mainly when you've fought so hard to avoid being vulnerable with another person for so long.
So, you may decide to show your love in other ways by being there, listening, and showing up when you're needed the most.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: 10 Reasons Why A Sagittarius Zodiac Sign Is The Best Friend You'll Ever Have
Capricorn
Make the time investment into your love life.
You get out of something that you put into it. How many hours have you cultivated your love life with your partner? If it's been far too long, change that this week.
RELATED: What To Do When A Capricorn Ignores You
Aquarius
Self-love and self-care often get tossed by the wayside when you're in love.
But this time around, you have learned so many valuable lessons about letting yourself down when you should continue to develop your future. This time around, you may not be as inclined to give so readily.
RELATED: How To Keep An Aquarius Madly In Love, According To Astrology
Pisces
Absence can make you miss someone because you clearly see their role in your life.
Your heart may feel broken by the one who got away, but perhaps the change in your own heart may reflect the unconditional love shared between you and your soulmate.
RELATED: Why Are Pisces Always Alone?
More for You on YourTango:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.