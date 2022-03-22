Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For Wednesday, March 23, 2022

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 23, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Aries

Face your fears and openly talk about them.

What you allow to come to light loses its power, and when you lovingly show your vulnerability to someone you care about, they adore you even more than they did before because that's how true love works.

Taurus

A friendship is such a wonderful way to start a new relationship.

You may wonder if this person is seriously interested, but a slower pace when it comes to romance is so much easier, and you get the joy of taking your time to get to know one another.

Gemini

Love can be a work in progress, but there may be a time when you ask yourself if the effort is worth your while.

You may feel less enchanted by the way things are going, and perhaps your relationship needs some extra TLC to recover the loss of romantic love you felt in the past.

Cancer

You may feel the need to withdraw or ghost someone you once thought you could not do life without.

Your desire to be safe and whole can have difficulty explaining your desires, and part of it can be because of control patterns you missed in the past. Be honest with how you feel and see where this leads you to be.

Leo

Are you ready to make a long-lasting commitment? You have been on the fence for so long you may feel concerned that saying 'yes' now will put you in a tough spot later.

The only way to know, Leo, is to follow your heart. Stay where it leads you to go.

Virgo

Aim for good quality love and relationships.

When you see a red flag, don't dismiss it. You may be getting an early warning sign about a situation for a reason, and the problem could have roots where you get to know what went wrong.

Libra

Make time for romance, Libra. When you desire to experience closeness, these things don't happen by accident.

Today, be intentional about how you'd like your relationship to flow. Treasure the moments you share as if they were the last.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Scorpio

Family can be well-intentional, but their opinions can get in the way.

You may not be able to make others happy with your choice of partner or how you have decided to live your life. But, the person you need to please the most is yourself.

Sagittarius

It's hard to say those three words, "I love you," mainly when you've fought so hard to avoid being vulnerable with another person for so long.

So, you may decide to show your love in other ways by being there, listening, and showing up when you're needed the most.

Capricorn

Make the time investment into your love life.

You get out of something that you put into it. How many hours have you cultivated your love life with your partner? If it's been far too long, change that this week.

Aquarius

Self-love and self-care often get tossed by the wayside when you're in love.

But this time around, you have learned so many valuable lessons about letting yourself down when you should continue to develop your future. This time around, you may not be as inclined to give so readily.

Pisces

Absence can make you miss someone because you clearly see their role in your life.

Your heart may feel broken by the one who got away, but perhaps the change in your own heart may reflect the unconditional love shared between you and your soulmate.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.