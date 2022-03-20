Love Horoscope For Monday, March 21, 2022

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 21, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Aries

Love is not easy at times, and when you feel pushed and stretched beyond your limits, it's hard to express your emotions clearly.

Today, don't let your heart be discouraged if it's tough to get in touch with friends or find someone who can listen. The silences are there for you to learn and grow to be a better person.

Taurus

Who you love and how you are with someone speaks volumes about your life and your choices.

You will want to choose wisely and not select a person who takes up your time with drama that requires you to fix. Your heart deserves more than a project when you're searching for someone to love.

Gemini

Someone may come across as emotionally distant today, causing you to feel left on the outside looking in. It can be hard to pinpoint what is going on exactly but listen to your instincts.

Closeness can be a challenge while Venus is nestled between Mars and Saturn in your faith sector, and it can be so easy to give up. Give things time before you toss in the towel too quickly.

Cancer

Exercise discernment, Cancer. It's so good when someone shares their fears and thoughts with you, but you also will want to read between the lines when certain things are revealed for you to understand.

Are you sensing red flags? Then pay close attention. Things are revealed for a reason.

Leo

What are your priorities when it comes to love, Leo? When it comes to creating a lasting relationship, you have to make time for your person.

If you're too busy or don't feel interested in going out of your way, why? This can signify that your interest isn't where it needs to be.

Virgo

How happy are you in your current situation?

You have so many beautiful things going on, but if you're complaining about your partner or constantly wondering if you ought to be together or not, reconsider your position. You may be at a place where distance is the best for you both.

Libra

Sometimes you have to let go and not speak to someone for a while. Breakups are complex, but you want respect, and it's also what you deserve.

Be open to the idea of letting go for a little while. Trust can rebuild once you see that you're in a place where it makes sense to talk again.

Scorpio

Starting over can mean friendship, which is not necessarily bad.

A friend is someone you can grow roots with and learn about one another. So start to invite your friend to do things that help you to see if this is the person you truly cannot live without them.

Sagittarius

It's best to admit when you're wrong, even when your pride is in the way. Arrogance can blind you to the problems facing your relationship right now.

It's so easy to lose sight of what matters most and focus only on the problem that presents division between you and your partner.

Capricorn

Being a peacemaker is not easy. There are times when you should be the person who does not push the envelope. Venus in your sector of possessions has you feeling strongly about what you have and how to keep it.

So, consider safeguarding your future by understanding what you need to have in place before its necessary.

Aquarius

When two people love each other, they try to meet in the middle. You and your partner learn how to compromise, which is not easy to do.

So, find your common ground and allow it to anchor your feelings. When you have someone beside you working in the same direction, it can bring you closer.

Pisces

What and who are you most thankful for? It's wonderful to start the day by taking time to appreciate your partner, the relationship you share, and how well things are going.

Instead of focusing on their flaws, write a list of things that you cherish and put it where you both can see them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.