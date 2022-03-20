Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 21, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Monday, March 21, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Life brings about moments of rebirth and renewal, and for some zodiac signs, saying goodbye to any point of change is tough, especially when we are talking about matters related to death.

Death matters may be on the mind on Monday, as the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio.

Scorpio rules the Devil tarot card, and this card signals fresh life as much as it symbolizes closure.

What will your daily tarot card have in store for you on Monday?

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You're highly ambitious right now.

Even if you don't know what you want out of life, you are certain that once you figure it out, you will do everything in your power to get it.

This is the perfect time to set goals and pave the path forward for future success.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Pay attention to your dreams. Right now you're at a highly intuitive period.

Your imagination is vivid, and your insight is strong.

Keep a dream journal nearby as your subconscious mind tries to communicate with you and help you to see what you need to know.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

You just got through a difficult time, and it's hard to believe the problem is solved or nearly over.

Tell yourself and believe in your heart that things are better now.

The most stressful part is almost over, and soon you will see that the future is clear for you. You are going to be OK. You made it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You don't have to tell people what you are planning to do.

They will see what you aim to accomplish once the results are starting to show.

Instead of wasting time sharing your dreams with others who may not understand or even appreciate them the way that you do, live them out for yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

It's hard to put into words all that you're feeling inside.

There are times when you just have to process them and explore why you feel the way that you do.

This is a time of healing for your heart. Don't try to repress it by staying busy to block out your thoughts.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

You want to be financially self-sufficient, and when you think that you're not where you want to be you'll work even harder to get there.

You are at a place where money will start to come to you.

Your energy is like a magnet drawing success and financial security your way.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

There are signs of hope all around, and if you pay close attention to your life you will see what the universe is trying to show you.

There are things that happen for a reason, and they are not coincidences.

These moments are God's way of trying to show you that he's there to partner with you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Remember and reflect on happier times. You have so many positive memories, so why focus on the negative ones.

When your head hits your pillow, and your anxiety starts, relax your mind with thoughts about childhood and your highest hopes.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Not everyone is going to agree with you. You have your opinion and they have theirs. It doesn't have to be a dealbreaker unless you make it that way.

You may not like that you had a fallout or disagreement, but find other ways to get along and leave that area of your life alone for now.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

You are presented with a great opportunity, so of course, you want to get ahold of it and make things happen as soon as possible.

You may not know what to focus on first, and so you're doing lots of things at the same time. But, this is going to be counterproductive. Plan and narrow your focus.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

You're not always going to know what it is that you want.

You may think you want one thing and then the next day change your mind.

Don't be so hard on yourself because you don't have it all figured out yet.

You're going through a transition period and you'll eventually know where your life is headed.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Be generous. You have so much to give, and there are people in your life who truly appreciate your kind and generous nature.

It feels good for your spirit to be there for people. Allow yourself to show your softer side and gentle-heartedness.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.