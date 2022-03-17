Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For Friday, March 18, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Friday, March 18, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We are in elimination mode when the Full Moon arrives in the zodiac sign of Virgo this Friday.

The day's energy is a 9, the number of completion in astrology, and in numerology, it holds humanitarian energy.

We are poised to seek the greater good in all things and to let go of what holds us back from accomplishing this in our lives.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

It's beautiful to be busy, but right now, Aries, you've way too much going on, and you need to let some of the tasks you're doing fall by the wayside.

Not everything you aim to complete is worthy of your time or energy. You might like the idea of doing more minor things and having some time for yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

It's one of those days where you feel discouraged and that time has been wasted. The Eight of Pentacles in reversed is about disappointment for spinning your wheels in a way that feels like you're going nowhere fast.

You might want to stop pushing to get things done and let yourself enjoy a moment to breathe. You might catch a second wind or get a fresh idea to improve your current situation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

It's not every day that you have the need to be alone, Gemini, but when you have the Four of Swords come up in a reading, it's a call for rejuvenation.

It's time to think, and you have a lot of projects that require careful planning and a strategy. So, rather than run yourself a bit ragged, stop and take a break. Let your mind have a chance to catch up with the day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Are you falling short when it comes to honoring your promises? A person can become irresponsible when life spirals out of control.

No one is immune to dropping the ball every once in a while, so when you get the reversed, King of Pentacles, do a self-check to see where you need to double down and pull through. You don't want to be that person who people think does not honor their word.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Goal setting is great, but what is better? Having an action plan that gives you step-by-step on how to get to where you want to be.

You may not have the action plan just yet, but that is what the Nine of Wands, reversed tarot card is advising you to do. You have to sit down to get your mind ready to start doing things that get you to where you want to be.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You may try to avoid your woes, but when you have the Eight of Cups in your tarot card reading, it's a sign that you need not to take that approach.

Even if you prefer to avoid conflict, it's time to confront your situation head-on with a brave face. Things might not be as tense-filled as you anticipate them.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

Fear is a liar, and The Moon reversed is letting you know not to stay up all night thinking about the things you have no control over.

You don't have to concern yourself and drive your mind batty worrying about what if or how to regain control over a situation.

Let things flow as they will, and you may be surprised by how smoothly your life moves without pushing it one way or another.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Put your thinking cap on. You have much to consider right now. You might be questioning everything, and that is to be expected.

The Judgement tarot card is an important part of the tarot card deck as it points you to your inner self and tells you to trust your thoughts and believe in yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands

To make things happen requires a bit of force, and Sagittarius, you're all push when it comes to the King of Wands tarot card.

You have ideas and the determination. Nothing can get in your way unless you allow it. So, when you feel as though you are losing steam, look in the mirror and remember who you are born to be.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

You won't know until you ask. Capricorn, you may feel like you're not making enough money to get the house, or the apartment, or whatever it is you hope to attain. But, you won't know until you ask.

The Ace of Pentacles reversed is about being open to the idea that the Universe may open a blessing to you and give you your dreams, even if you're unprepared. A blessing could be in store for you, as a surprise.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Dig down deep into your soul, Aquarius. The Hermit tarot card is always about retreating from the noise in life and moving away from the chaos that continues to cloud your mind and keep you from hearing your inner voice.

Separate yourself from the busyness of life and see what your spirit has to say once you have allowed things to become quiet and serene.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Collaborate with others and allow yourself the chance to enjoy life on your terms.

There's feminine, workable energy in your life right now, and it could be that you have friends coming into your life or that a sisterhood of sorts will enter your world to show you the support you long to have and that you need.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.