3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On March 21, 2022

It's a big day up there in the cosmos, and it looks like the Moon throwing a party, as it seems to be the most popular beam of light in our universe on this day.

Let's see, we have the Moon in Scorpio, square Mars, opposition Uranus, square Venus, trine Jupiter, and trine Mercury. What the? Moon, you really do get around, don't you? And what will you be bringing us today, oh lovely Luna?

"Trouble," she said, smirking in that sly way that only the Moon can muster up.

Ah, trouble. Trouble for everybody's favorite earthling: the human. It's OK. What's a little trouble in an otherwise precious and amazing life? We can deal with trouble. Bring it on, Moon. We're not afraid of you!

"Oh really? Fearless to the bone, are you? Let's see if you are as strong as you say you are..."

As it stands, it does appear as though we will be going through a few moments of doubt on this day, as well as a couple of drawbacks to set us off our paths.

We're looking at conflicting transits that arouse different types of emotions within us. One moment may bring us a feeling of unmitigated confidence, but it will be met with a force so great that we'll have to accept that no amount of confidence will work on this day.

So this day is somewhat like that expression: An unstoppable force met by an immovable object. Both cancel each other out.

So, for these 3 zodiac signs whose horoscope is rough on March 21, 2022, things go from bad to worse, but it won't last forever.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Ooo are you ever going to be in an inpatient mood today! It's as if you catch wind of the fact that the Sun has just officially moved in your sign, and now you are just waiting for the power trip to kick in.

You expect everything to go your way today, and your assumption is based on gut feeling, rather than any efforts made to make things go well.

You just expect. You expect people to cater to your whims, and they don't. You expect to be offered more money, and you aren't.

You believe with all the egomaniacal conviction in the world that you are entitled to move to the front of the line today, and you'll be met by a world that has no idea who you are, what you demand so much, or why you think you have a better chance today than anyone else.

If there's one particular culprit here that's standing in your way, it's Moon square Mars. Gets you every time, Aries.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Everything feels like it's going to be just fine on this day until you start to feel the oppressive influence of Moon square Venus, which ordinarily would not be any trouble.

However, the way it hits YOU is different, as it seems to be setting you up for heartache.

This day's trouble comes in the form of a lover's spat or a serious misunderstanding between you and the person you consider to be your partner.

This person could even be the first date. What's about to happen is that you will believe that you and this person are totally on the same page, and you'll let your hair down, so to speak, meaning you'll allow your vulnerability to show.

Once you figure out that this person is not in the same mindset as you, you'll regret showing them this side of you, and it will make you feel cold. This is the day when you decide to shut down, if only for a short amount of time.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's not just the Moon that's on your case today, it's the time of year and the entrance into Aries that burns your spark plugs up. It never really takes you long to rev up to use that angry Aries energy.

And this is the kind of day where you don't even know why you feel so angry and aggressive; you just feel it and unfortunately, you make use of it, in all the wrong ways.

Being as 'free' as you are, Sagittarius, you tend to think that if you choose to do a thing, you have every right to your choice, and in this case, that choice will lead you to lashing out at someone who most certainly doesn't deserve your wrath.

And why do you lash out? Because you feel like it.

You take very little responsibility for your actions today, and that's the main reason you'll be resented for them.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.