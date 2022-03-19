The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes For The Week Of March 21 - 27, 2022

This is the week where the horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs welcome Aries Sun into our lives, and when we are in Aries season, we get things done.

Aries comes in on March 21. By its side, we will find Mercury conjunction Jupiter, Moon square Venus, Moon in Sagittarius, and the Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn. All of these transits will assist us through this week as we prepare for greatness.

This week has the potential of granting a few wishes, as well. Our powers of manifestation are through the roof, so to speak, and if we dare to dream big, we may just find ourselves on the way to making those dreams come true.

This is a week filled with optimism and hope, and with that kind of power under our belt, there is nothing to stop us from the success we believe is ours.

With the Great Warrior Aries to open the gates for us, we should be dashing around like mighty knights, all going for the gold, all set on achievement.

This is an excellent week for many of us, and we need to both accept this great streak of luck with gratitude and willingness.

The three zodiac signs who have the best horoscope for the week starting March 21, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Nobody knows just how much of a break you've needed and how hard it has been for you over the last few months. You are at the point where you can hardly believe the stamina you've shown yourself, and even though it's been hard, you feel a certain satisfaction in knowing you did it.

You made it through the storm, and for the first time in so long, you feel you can safely say that you see the light at the end of the tunnel.

This week brings you long-awaited hope. You are sick and tired of nurturing a hope that never comes through, and it seems that by giving it up, you've made room in your universe for exactly what you've needed.

And so, you will experience the 'dream come true part of this week's destiny, though only you know what the dream consists of. With Aries season in your court now, you'll get your old energy back, and it won't disappoint you.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What immediately makes this week a good one is because there's something you've recently gotten over. It could either be a cold or a person. This week marks the official 'over' period, which means you are finally 'allowed' to move forward and do what you wanted to do so badly.

Taurus, there is so much love in the air this week that you might even cry tears of joy simply because you're so happy to be alive.

This week brings you a new clarity; suddenly, the future doesn't look so iffy; you feel good about making big plans and setting aside times for vacation and play.

Your job appreciates you so much more than you know, and you may just end up receiving some good news on that front during this week.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

When Aries energy comes to town, Sagittarius knows just what to do with it. You will be applying all you know to everything you love doing this week.

Because you have been waiting for this week to arrive, you are prepared for everything. And this week brings you a sense of great freedom as you may be traveling or doing something experimental.

While this week may not put you in creative mode, it will definitely prepare you for creative mode, as this is the week where you pick up some great inspiration.

Newness is your calling card this week, and you'll get to experience a few things that you've never experienced before. All of them will be eye-opening and positive. What a great week for you, Sagittarius. Live long and prosper!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.