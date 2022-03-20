3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Week On March 21 - 27, 2022

This week has the potential to be both stellar and awful. We have the entrance of everybody's favorite warmonger sign, Aries, battling on in on the 21st.

With it in the lead position, we will also be joined by the Moon in Scorpio, Moon in Pluto, Moon opposition Uranus, and lastly, the Half Moon in Capricorn on the 25th. We are looking at a week that will be challenging but enlightening to a degree.

This kind of week is filled with opportunities, and we will need to tap into our higher intelligence for much of it.

This is the week when we also need to trust ourselves and our intuition. If we feel strongly about a topic — and we will be — we need to back it up with conviction.

This kind of week will demand clear thinking and the ability to make decisions with a broadminded view.

This is not the week to let a project dangle; in fact, everything done this week must be completed and will fall into shambles. So, the pressure is on, but we can also meet that kind of demand. Hence, the belief in oneself and the absolute need to trust one's own choices.

What makes this week rather rough is whether or not we can take the pressure. Some work well under it, and others fall apart.

Pressure at the job may feel inspiring and challenging to one, where it may hit another like a ton of unwanted bricks.

Who needs to worry?

The 3 zodiac signs who are in for a rough week, March 21 - 27, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

When you are put to the test and feel the pressure, you do one of two things: You either take the challenge and make sure you go overboard with your response, or you rebel because you secretly don't feel you can accomplish what's been asked of you.

This week will bring you such a challenge, and it's going to be big. You'll be impressed that you were given such a task; your ego will flare up because you'll believe that you must be special to be given such a responsibility.

However, you won't be able to accomplish this, and that will humiliate you. Rather than show yourself as a fool, you'll rebel by ruining it.

And you'll do it with words and infantile gestures. You'd rather them see you as a rebel than a failure, but Leo, you are forgetting — they already see you as a winner. Why put anything else in their minds?

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You will be acting out this week because you are outraged and frustrated with so much in your life that you'll divert your attention by lying to yourself.

You will play the part of the happy person all week long, and you'll do it simply because you can't look yourself in the face.

Life just hasn't worked out as planned, but you made no effort to make a plan. When the reasons for your disappointment become clear, you'll realize that you were the one who wasted your own time, and that is something you just won't be able to handle or look at.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

This week is hard for you because you'll witness others in your life having a good time and experiencing the kind of fun you wish you created for yourself and yet didn't. Jealousy will make you cold and defensive this week, and all things will be filtered through the gauze of that jealousy.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

For you, Aquarius, the week is nothing you can't handle. There will be challenges at work and at home, and those at home will really press you against the wall. It seems as though every time you get a second to yourself, there's someone there who demands attention.

And this happens all week long. But it's not just about being robbed of your personal time. It's about the kind of demands that push into your space.

It's as if everyone around you has developed some new kind of mega-ego, and all they want to do is talk, talk, talk about themselves.

Nobody even asks if you're interested or even if you're listening. They just blab on and clutter your mind with their nonsensical complaints and grievances. You feel like the DMV this week. It's all fluorescent lights and disgruntled people getting on your nerves.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.