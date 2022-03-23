3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Great Horoscope On March 24, 2022

Today is one of the rare days from the universe that is asking you to focus on nothing but what makes you happy.

There is no major transit today even if the Moon does join up with several planets which means that it will be a quieter day.

Often when you are gifted these quiet days it means that you are meant to be processing everything that has recently happened but today is supposed to be about what makes you happy, and for that reason alone it's promising for 3 zodiac signs who have a great day on March 24, 2022.

Today under the Sagittarian Moon you are reminded that the pursuit of happiness is just as important.

You should feel emotionally balanced, strong, and dedicated to reaching your long-term plans.

This takes the pressure off thinking that somehow you must be doing something to work on them today and opens instead of planning an evening for yourself or spending time with friends.

Whatever it is that feels good for you today, you are encouraged to take part in it.

Long-term plans or even a desire to grow and become better are not always just occurring when you are having hard conversations or making decisions, it is also in how you choose to spend your time.

Because as you grow and experience more lessons, what makes you happy will shift as well.

Here are the 3 zodiac signs who make the list for a great horoscope on March 24, 2022.

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Hopefully, you have taken the recent invitation to listen to the truth of your heart. If so, you have seen changes in your perspective which means that what is important to you has shifted as well.

Even though work and career have had to be your focus in recent months, it does not leave a lot of time for those simple moments of joy.

Today with the Moon in your zodiac sign uniting with multiple planets should really open you up to feel more confident in how you divide your time up.

This will let you enjoy any downtime today without thinking about some sort of action you should be taking or even still having work occupy your mind. Allow yourself time away from thinking and figuring things you.

A big part of the beginning of this year is letting the magic of the past couple of years eclipses really settle into your life as you can now see the greater meaning behind all the choices that you have made.

There is a difference between being available for distractions and being available for what truly fills you up.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

As the Moon continues to move through Sagittarius while forming connections with other planets, you will feel the focus shift to your romantic relationships. This means that today is not about quality time with friends or a night in by yourself, but more of a romantic vibe.

Your love life has been something that has been transformed recently, likely because it has taken a path that was completely unexpected.

There may be or still is a part of you that is settling into this newness. Whether it means that you are in a relationship that you could never have planned for or that one that seemed so certain suddenly fell apart, there is a transition happening in your life right now.

Today brings you more settling into the acceptance of whatever you find yourself in and the ability to see the joy and happiness within it. Make sure that you are available for yourself to spend time with your partner this evening if attached and if not then it may be an opportunity to practice a little self-care and love.

Like Sagittarius, you are still seeing the dust settle after the past few years of the eclipses being in your zodiac sign which means there should be some major chapters wrapping up and beginning.

While all that may be true, today is a break from worrying about all of that and instead should just be spent focused on love.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You get some interesting effects from the energy of the Moon today because while it makes all these little connections during the day it is in Sagittarius; it shifts into Capricorn in the evening. There is a grounding effect that comes to most from this transit making them realize that it is the simplest things that bring the most joy.

But for you, it is a bit different. With you being at the center of so much planetary activity since November, there has been a lot of focus on what you must do not necessarily what you want to do.

In the past couple of weeks, that has begun to shift for you but today offers you the first chance in months to truly look at and focus on your needs.

This lets you think about what you have previously put on the back burner or needs you neglected to fill, especially if they seemed overindulgent or excessive.

There may even be a bit of a travel bug that rears its head today prompting you to research or book a getaway, whether it is just a night or a week, it is coming from a desire to expand beyond just the obligations that you feel in life.

Take the opportunity today to let yourself daydream, not be as productive, and to allow yourself to think about what truly makes you happy.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.