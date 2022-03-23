Your daily horoscope for March 24, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

Daily horoscope for Thursday, March 24, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's time to build your career and get much more work done. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of career and social status.

So, pay close attention to opportunities you have to do something extraordinary at your workplace. Put in a little more attention to details and up your standards of excellence when possible. People are going to notice.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Learn something you've always wanted to explore. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of education.

So, if you have a book you'd like to read or a podcast, you have wanted to subscribe to and binge-listen, find the time today.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If you have been hoping to apply for a mortgage or some other type of loan, today may be your lucky day to complete the process.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of shared resources. So, push the envelope a little bit. Ask good questions about the process to ensure you get the best deal.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tell someone you love them. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of commitments.

This is the perfect day for dedicating yourself to your relationship and to decide if you want to take things to the next level or now.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Is it time to try something new and break up the monotony?

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of routines. So anticipate that some things in your life need to change, and some fresh energy can be so helpful.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Try a new craft or go out on an adventure to do something you've. It was never done before.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of creativity. So, break away from what's overly familiar and allow your imagination to flow.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'll want to do something familiar and not rock the boat too much. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of home and the family.

This is a great time for a gettogether, especially if you've been going out more than usual and not having the chance to hang out in your own space.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Speak up, even when it's not easy. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of communication.

So, words flow for you today. You're able to write without too many distractions or interruptions. So, complete a presentation or get a research report done.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It feels good to spend what you worked hard to earn, and when you know that you can provide for yourself, you become your own hero.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of money, so cherish these moments. It's a wonderful world when you know that you are the captain of your own ship.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What is in your future? The Moon enters your zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of personal development, and this is a beautiful time to think about your goals and to dream about the things you'd like to accomplish in your lifetime.

Don't set limits on yourself. Instead, imagine what you would do if nothing were in your way, and then write the goal down so you can start to work toward it.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Things aren't always as they seem. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of hidden enemies. So pay close attention to the areas of your life that often snag you and rob you of your time.

You may not understand how all the pieces fall into place, but that's unimportant right now. Instead, what matters is remaining aware of what has the potential to throw your life off course.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Smile and be intentional about who you decide to hang around. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of friends.

You have so many people who love and support you, but a few close friends who are truly there when you need them the most is golden.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

