3 Zodiac Signs Whose Toxic Friendships End During The Moon Opposition Pluto Starting March 13, 2022

It doesn't take much to figure out that if there is a day set aside for the purpose of literally tearing friendships apart, it would be a day that is heavily influenced by Moon opposition Pluto, and that is exactly what we have on this day, March 13, 2022. Ouch!

Tearing friendships apart? That sounds so harsh and heartbreaking. And yes, it most definitely is, but what if those friendships were on their last legs, anyway?

What if, say, YOU and a friend of yours have come to understand one thing about your relationship, a real bummer of a realization: this friendship is toxic, and not only that — it sucks.

Well, that's always a possibility in any kind of relationship; we're not perfect people and when we relate to others, friends or lovers, we bring in our ton of baggage, and on some level, we open our arms to their ton of baggage.

We play at the friend game for a while, because it's fun...but then the baggage bits start to show up and get in the way.

Before we know it, years are spent trying to believe in this friendship, despite the looming truth: This thing has to end.

And end it shall, with the help of Moon opposition Pluto, which is only too 'happy' to show us the way.

The funny thing about Pluto transits — they help to cause the damage, and they are there to help end it as well. Makes you wonder what the next Pluto transit might bring to replace the old, toxic friendship, and which signs will be most affected by its presence.

And, that is why there are 3 zodiac signs whose toxic friendships end during Moon opposition Pluto starting March 13, 2022.

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are guilty of being in a toxic friendship while knowing it. That's a strange thing to do, Scorpio, but for some reason, you've been working this toxic friendship for all it's worth. It's as if you want the pain — do you?

Because it looks like you and someone else have been in battle for what seems like years now, yet you can't get enough of each other.

You both seem to supply each other with a heaping dose of animosity and aggression.

With the Moon opposition Pluto, it may hit you that this really isn't what you want out of a friendship and that maybe you should put this thing to rest before you start to think of yourself as a masochist who loves being treated poorly.

Because that's what this 'friend' does: they treat you poorly. It's OK to say goodbye to this one, Scorpio. Free yourself. Now.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Moon opposition Pluto stirs up your rational side and allows you to see something that you suspected might be true: you are in a friendship with someone who is poisonous, and not only that — they bring out the poison in you, too.

Whenever you are with this person, you tend to throw caution to the wind, and you always either get caught, get in trouble, or end up fighting with this person over how the situation got so out of hand.

For a while now, you've been considering letting this person go, as in, getting them the heck out of your life permanently.

You'd only think this way if you were feeling reasonable, and this transit brings that feeling to the surface. It's time to end this toxic, poisonous relationship once and for all. You knew it was coming. Now it's time to act on that premonition.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You're in a toxic friendship, right now, as 'we speak.' You know it and so do they. You are both polite, shy people, so nobody wants to make the first move, but you both know in your hearts that this so-called friendship has to end.

And why? Because you end up hurting other people by being in it.

Whatever that translates as is something only you know, but the more you hang out with this person, the more other parts of your life tend to suffer, and honestly, that's not what you want out of a friendship.

Moon opposition Pluto makes you look at your own needs in this case; it also lets you reflect on your responsibility here.

Have you been using this person as an escape? You know it can't last, and that so far, it's only caused damage. It's time to shut it down, Pisces. Fear not.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.