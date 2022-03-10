3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Feels Fated During Mars Conjunct Venus In Aquarius, March, 2022

Every now and then we find ourselves putting together all the pieces of our lives and making sense out of everything.

If this 'act' didn't happen, then that act wouldn't have occurred, and so on and so on. Life is made up of one long string of Butterfly effects, meaning that everything is somehow related to everything else.

One thing affects the outcome of the others, and this includes the people we know and the people who we love.

Mars Conjunct Venus in Aquarius, while sounding like a mouthful, is also the leading transit for what feels like a destined romance.

This transit influences the variables that surround a fated love, which essentially means that if this wasn't in place at the right time, then that wouldn't happen as it is happening today.

One thing leads to another, and when it comes to romance, all the puzzle pieces have to line up for one single meeting to take place.

If the couple is destined to be, then that meeting will be a success. That means that everything that lead to the moment where two people met was meant to be. Mars Conjunct Venus in Aquarius specializes in fate.

Some folks believe in fate; while others will have nothing to do with the idea of predestination. Either way, quantum physics has us all bouncing in and out of situations where relationships may or may not occur.

How we choose to see the success of these 'chance meetings' is up to us, but in terms of Mars Conjunct Venus in Aquarius, the cards are already lined up and ready for interpretation.

So, when it comes to chance encounters that feel fated, here's which 3 zodiac signs experience one during the month of March 2022.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If only you had crossed the street at a different time of the day than you did on the day you met your partner; oh how things would be different than they are today. Ordinarily, you wouldn't really care, but during Mars Conjunct Venus in Aquarius, you'll be thinking about this, and appreciating the fact that everything actually worked out for both of you.

You may be coming up on an anniversary, and so romantic thoughts are part and parcel of your life at present. What you'll be noticing more and more is that the person whom you call 'partner' really is your partner; it's as if this person was selected for you, made for you. You can't believe your luck, and though your relationship is far from perfect, it's about as perfect as you'd like it to be. This transit will put you in touch with a profound sense of gratitude.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

In your Sagittarius world, you like to think that everything is fated. When you think this way, you start to feel special, as if you've been reserved for divine interventions and magical encounters. You may not necessarily believe it's been written, but you do believe that you're special and that you need special treatment when it comes to those you attract into your life as partners.

Mars Conjunct Venus in Aquarius wakes this idea up in your mind and gives you that feeling of being special; you want to think that everything you do comes with a magical plan to back it up. And even if you're just lucky in love, you will believe that it's fate: you were chosen to be the one who will know great love and profound compassion. How could it be any other way in the world of a Sagittarius?

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

There are just too many coincidences in your life for you to think that there isn't a hand of divinity at play here. You feel things so deeply that it's almost crazy; you are the empath of the zodiac signs, and this is something you feel is your calling. You feel chosen, and you take this responsibility to heart.

Those in your life are there for a reason. The person you are partnered with is there for a reason. In fact, you believe there's a reason for everything and everyone in your life. What that reason it will be your secret knowledge, but you honor your life because you believe it is part of the great plan.

Mars Conjunct Venus in Aquarius supports your belief and takes it to the next level, where you will be sharing your thoughts on fate and destiny with the people in your family, who are, of course, meant to be the people in your family.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.