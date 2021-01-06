Your Crown Chakra & Connecting With The Divine

Photo: getty
The seventh chakra, or the crown chakra, is your connection to something greater than you.
Don’t get me wrong. You're great! And you are far greater than you think.
The seventh chakra allows you to feel the power of now, so you can access a sense of inner peace and faith that all is well.
So, what is the crown chakra?
All about your crown chakra.
The seventh chakra, or crown chakra, is your connection to pure consciousness and universal understanding.
The color of the chakra is violet or white, and its element is thought. Its Sanskrit name is Sahasrara, which translates to "thousand petaled."
The traditional symbol, depicted below without artistic modification, energetically holds within it the true Sahasrara chakra meaning.
What does the crown chakra represent?
The crown chakra represents being connected to universal energies, mystical forces, and unity consciousness.
When you were born, you had a soft spot on the top of your head. Since you were just birthed into a whole new world, you were still connected to the world that you had just come from — the spirit world.
As you grew older, the soft spot closed up. This doesn’t mean that you're not connected anymore.
You’ll always be connected to the universal energies that are in and all around us. We are all connected! Sometimes, we lose sight of that.
Your crown chakra is your connection to spirit.
When you meditate, your crown chakra opens up and connects you to divine energies.
When you're connected to this divine energy, you have an expanded view of life. You don’t let life situations get you down as easily. You don’t feel alone and you feel fully supported by life.
When you have a healthy crown chakra, you know how loved and supported you are.
The crown chakra is how you connect to angelic and divine forces and allow them into your life. When your crown chakra is open and healthy, you realize how connected we all are.
You feel the universal energy of life, and have a greater awareness — one that's beyond the limits of this world.
You understand that there's more to life than just the mundane world.
Having an open crown chakra can make the mundane world magical, because you are bringing spirit into daily life.
Honoring the spirit in your life, no matter how you do it or what your spiritual beliefs are, makes life much more meaningful and fulfilling.
Your crown chakra helps you to understand that you are more than just a physical being.
Negative expressions of the crown chakra.
You don't trust in the process or allow the flow of life. You have to know why things happen as they do. You can't let go of the past, nor allow the flow of life.
If your crown chakra is closed, you feel no connection to anything beyond this physical world.
And when you have an imbalanced chakra, be aware of behaviors such as loneliness, feeling abandoned, and disconnection.
Positive expressions of the crown chakra.
You have faith in the divine process of life. The crown chakra allows the spirit to guide your life. Having a healthy crown chakra allows you to surrender to the process of life.
When you have an open crown chakra, you have faith in the divine, access to your inner guidance, know the universal truth, and have the ability to be still and experience inner peace.
The seventh chakra teaches you how to live in the present moment.
To heal your crown chakra, here are 2 exercises to try.
1. Connect deeply through conversation.
When you're having conversations, make a conscious effort to connect to the person’s eyes. See if you can be present with them and feel their essence, the spirit inside them.
As you converse with them, let your crown chakra open, so that you are speaking to them from your higher self.
Let that guide the conversation. Don’t talk just to talk.
If in the conversation silence comes, don’t run from it by filling the space with another question or story.
Let the silence be there and see what arises from it. See if you can give enough spaciousness between the two of you, so that spirit can get in.
Play with this and see what happens. You don’t always have to talk to connect.
2. Notice the power of now.
Take a moment and simply come to stillness. You can close your eyes or keep them open.
Look within or look around you. Notice what’s happening in the present moment.
Listen, feel, taste, smell, hear. Just be with it and enjoy the power of now.
Some good crystals for your crown chakra include clear quartz, opal, and amethyst.
It's time to self-reflect.
How is your crown chakra expressing itself in your day-to-day life? Do you feel connected to a source greater than yourself, whether you call that God, the Divine, or something else?
Are you stuck in the past or fearful of the future? Can you be in the present?
Anna-Thea is an author and Divine Feminine Educator.
