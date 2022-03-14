Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 15, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Tuesday, March 15, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

There is a lot of work to be done this week, and you will have your plate filled with tasks and to-do lists that appear never-ending.

Priorities early. You are going to have a much better time knowing what to do first and a vision for how you'll get everything done in one day.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Did your plans fall through? The reversed, World tarot card is saying that sometimes your vision does not manifest.

You might have better luck trying again later. A delay can be a good thing in the long run because it helps you to double-check your objective to keep problems at bay.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles\

You never allow yourself to remain the same, and today areas where you feel your skills have become stagnant won't do for you. You want to improve, Gemini, and that is what the Eight of Pentacles tarot card is all about.

Little by little you will gain more knowledge and ability than you realize. keep working and striving to get better at what you do. Soon, you'll be among the best in your field.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

What you need is a mind shift that allows you to view your challenges in a new way.

Change can be exhausting, but the Nine of Wands is so encouraging.

This tarot card reveals your resilient nature and how strong you can be when. you are faced with much hardship and difficulty.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

How do you handle surprises? The Five of Cups reversed tarot card is a warning flare letting you know that it's a good idea to be prepared for anything.

You might get news from a friend or perhaps you will see something within yourself. There are going to be certain unanticipated events that take place this week and it's best for you to prepare your mind early.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Old fashioned? You may be wondering if you will ever meet someone who is like you. The Hierophant tarot card is helping you to see that your traditional ways are a source of comfort to someone you hope to be in a relationship with.

Steadfast and committed, you may find yourself opening new doors because someone who needs to feel secure is able to trust you with their heart in a way they can't with anyone else.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

The Nine of Cups, reversed is about deciding to be happy no matter what the day will bring. It's not easy sometimes, but you can play a favorite song, think about your friends or focus on gratitude.

Joy is an inside job. You may not know what the future holds for you, but you can pick your battles and choose to focus on the good things that the future will bring to you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

It's all about attitude, Scorpio. And, despite all you face each day, you have a strong mind and persist through adversity.

You don't let people get you down, and as the Queen of Wands indicates, your tenacity is only one of the strengths you possess. You're going places and you won't let anyone stop you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Hesitant? Maybe you need. more time to make decisions and to plan. You aren't ready to choose a path yet, and that's OK.

Sagittarius, when you see the Two of Wands it's not about making progress or what you have done at this moment. You are in a place where it's so important to think and to find peace in the middle of your current situation.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Have a great idea? You are at a point in your life where discernment and wisdom are crucial parts of your personality. So, you've learned not to brag or share too much too soon.

The Ace of Swords, reversed says this is a wise choice, and you don't need to push a solution until you are ready.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

You aren't 100 percent sure about this partnership.

The Lovers, reversed can be a signal to you about a current relationship status — whether you are all in or if you're out. You may prefer to be somewhere else, maybe even, with someone new.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

What do you want to learn? The door to gain new knowledge and to learn a skill that allows you to be home more, is here.

You may not know what hobby works best for you. So, try a few things and see what captures your interest.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.