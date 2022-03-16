3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Horoscope On March 17, 2022

With Mercury sextile Neptune in our midst, we can expect our days to be filled with memories — the kind that makes us feel both sad and nostalgic.

This is the kind of day where we say things like, "Wow, things sure have changed since the old days," and "I miss that." We tend to place more importance on the past than we do now.

But, unfortunately, we also tend to make the current moment, the present, into a thing of dread and distastefulness.

We may even be conscious that we are doing it, but it won't matter because it makes this day rough. After all, we can't snap out of it. Duty may call, and responsibility may beckon.

We will continue to compare everything to the past, insisting that things were better 'back then' and not worthy of much today.

Perhaps this is just the way for some people to take a break from the heavy responsibilities of the day. However, that really isn't going to work, considering our mental presence is needed.

And so, with the boost of Mercury sextile Neptune, we will be slipping into the past, where we think it's safe sound, and better than whatever it is we have today.

But, of course, we will be kidding ourselves, and we will be conscious of that, as well. Alas, this is not just the day when we think living in the past is dandy.

It's the day where we also show that we haven't grown, that we are just as bad as we used to be, and that we're not up for learning any more lessons. In other words, "Get off my lawn!"

The three zodiac signs who have a rough horoscope with challenges and obstacles to overcome on Thursday, March 17, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may not find this day to be all that rough, but that doesn't mean that you won't be making it rough for others because that's precisely what you'll be doing.

You feel that you have a right to say anything you want and that if you say something that is downright nasty, then so be it, you'll do as you wish, and so what if they can't take a joke. And that is how you'll pass off your every snide comment — it's just a joke.

"Aren't I hilarious? Am I not a laugh riot, with my insults and tone-deaf slurs or my complete lack of respect?"

What makes this day rough for YOU is that someone will call you out on it, and you're not going to like being the one who is associated with irrelevant behavior.

That's what you're becoming, Libra: irrelevant. The more you stick to the past, the more you become like an ignoramus who refuses to change with the times.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Mercury sextile Neptune turns you into 'that person' as in the one who continuously quotes old songs and believes that life was once much better than it is now.

While that doesn't sound particularly harsh, you will find that your opinions and thoughts aren't as cherished by others as you'd imagined they would be. In fact, you're starting to look like a snob, or worse: someone who is utterly out of touch with reality.

What you think is best is good for you, but not necessarily the way to go for someone else. So you judge and condemn those around you who see it as if their way has absolutely no importance whatsoever.

This transit makes you uptight and intolerant, and we all know that feeling that way does not get you what you want, ever. In fact, it helps to isolate and prevent you from enjoying all that is right in front of your face.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today will bring you the need for speed, and what is meant by that is that you will feel compelled to get things done rapidly. Unfortunately, this also means that you will forget something crucial in your sudden maneuvers. That is what's going to mess things up. Mercury sextile Neptune brings out your creative side.

Still, it does nothing for your rational, sensible side, and that's where things go sour today. It's a case of good intentions gone bad, simply due to rushed efforts.

You need to step aside and do some research rather than dive in without knowledge; this is super important for you to know today.

Don't make the moves you are about to make without seeing the big picture. Study first, then go for the gold. If you act in haste, you'll make mistakes that you will regret.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.