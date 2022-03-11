Your daily horoscope for March 12, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

We have unstable energy today, and we may cry more than usual or get the feeling that 'it's now or never' to do something that we want.

The Moon in Cancer speaks with zany Uranus who can be a chaos-maker. This can have our emotions tied up in knots, confused, and even electrified by what could happen next.

The Sun in Pisces brings flexibility to our energy, so one way to navigate whatever challenges come up on Saturday is to be mutable and more receptive.

Things will improve when we are in control of our emotions, and our emotions aren't in control of us.

Daily horoscope for Saturday, March 12, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your sector of home and the family. Fortunately, today, your heart may be filled with all the joys children and a busy life can bring.

The sentimental Moon chats with lively Jupiter who is swimming through the depths of Pisces.

This can bring a tear to your eye when you think of all the blessings you've received in your lifetime and so many reasons to be thankful for all you have.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The Moon in Cancer speaks to Uranus in your sign, and this can bring an eruption of deeply moving emotions that are both chaotic and unexpected.

You might even have an epiphany about some sort of theory or way of thinking because Jupiter in Pisces is also involved.

If you have a spiritual practice or enjoy spending time chatting with friends about what you're thinking, today's a great day to pick up the phone and have a chat with a person who loves to hear what you've got to say.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon in the zodiac sign of Cancer activates your solar house of money and when it speaks to Jupiter in Pisces, your desire to work hard for the things you want in life takes root.

Even though you're ready to go and get quite a bit accomplished at this time, the waters of the Pisces and Cancer zodiac signs can make it easy to procrastinate and get caught up in your emotions. Make room to feel, but also stay true to your plans.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Moon in your sign speaks to the planet Uranus in Taurus activating your friendship sector.

A sudden, impromptu phone call from a good friend could take place. You might bump into someone you haven't seen in a long time.

Pay close attention to the cues from the universe that reveal what forces are at work in your life to bring fresh energy and new adventures into your life.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Hindsight can be 20/20 when the terms of your interest are just right. The Moon in your hidden enemies sector can ignite your feelings about a prior situation where you learned a tough lesson about life and love.

But, the good news is that Jupiter is also speaking positively with the Moon today. Jupiter brings gifts and blessings for you if you are overseeing or helping others. You may receive payment for the work you do.

Higher tips if you're in the service-related industry or kind words and letters of recommendation for those applying to a new job.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Friends can be such a tremendous blessing for you today, as the Moon in your sector of networking speaks to Jupiter, the planet of growth in your sign of partnerships. This is a time for socializing and going out to interact and mingle with new people.

Don't be shy, Virgo. Open your mind to the possibilities that are afforded to you. Even if you think that nothing good can happen at a particular event, you'll never know who you may meet at the last moment via introduction.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon in your career sector, Libra, has your feelings pushing you to do something bigger and better with your life.

You might not know what your life purpose is or maybe you do but have not had the chance to implement it.

Wait no further. The Moon is speaking to lucky Jupiter encouraging you to take action by starting with baby steps. Trust in the power of your dreams but lay the seeds down in fertile soil to get the growth.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Moon in your sector of spirituality means that there are things that you didn't realize before but are starting to sense now readily.

The change in your emotional energy can prompt you to fall back in love with an idea or a person. You are more open and receptive, even forgiving at this time.

The door to reconciliation or change in a relationship could manifest for you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon in your secrets sector is speaking to Jupiter in Pisces, and it's possible that you are harboring a secret about the way you feel.

When your ruling planet is in the zodiac sign of Pisces, you are focused mostly on matters related to home and the family.

Your relatives can be keeping you quite busy these days, and you may have strong feelings about the amount of time you've been having to invest, even though you love them.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The Moon in your sector of relationships speaks to Jupiter in Pisces bringing attention to communication and the need to say what is on your mind. You might not be ready or willing to speak from the heart just yet; perhaps you're afraid of being judged.

But, Capricorn, as you mull around your thoughts and ideas about a particular situation, consider all things that you have in your heart and write them down to help you gain clarity over your situation.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Jupiter in your money sector can have your mindset on earning as much as you can and acquiring possessions that you feel are needed.

Today's Moon trine Jupiter encourages you to save as much of your time and resources as you can. Focus on the little things that bring you more time to your day or help ease your workload.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Jupiter is in your zodiac sign all year, a fortunate and lucky position for it to be.

Today, when Jupiter speaks to the Moon in your romance sector, it's easy for you to feel optimistic about a new relationship or someone that you feel strongly toward.

Perhaps a date night or something or a quiet night in, watching movies and relaxing is the perfect thing for the two of you to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.