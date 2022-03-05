3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have a Great Week, March 7 - 13, 2022

It's always good to know that the first full week of March is going to be a really good one for several signs of the Zodiac, and while it won't be coming without its major life lessons, it's still the kind of week that promises insight in love and in business.

If we can keep our cool throughout the week, we will note the benefits of a calm disposition and what having one can do for us.

Our helpers this week are Moon in Taurus, Moon square Venus, the Quarter Moon in Aquarius, Moon square Neptune and Moon trine Mercury.

Thank these cosmic buddies in advance, for they are about to deliver to us a week of positive thinking and the potential for great accomplishments. It's as if we're burning off the last of the cold weather, and as we watch it melt away, we start to feel the sunlight of possibility take form.

Every now and then we are able to use anger as a tool that can take us to the next level in our development as human beings, and this week will come with its share of anger...but it's not the kind of anger that destroys; rather, it burns away illusion and lets us see what our next move must be, and how we can work with the more aggressive of energies to take ourselves to a better and more positive state of mind.

So, if you're a Leo, Virgo, or a Sagittarius, expect to have a great week March 7 - 13, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's a good week for Leos, especially Leo's in love. You are able to finesse right through a problematic situation that takes place at home, with your partner.

While your scenario might not be one that is slated to end up with tragic results, you did need a wake-up call of sorts, something to remind you that the person you are with is alive and in need of your attention.

You've showered them in so much negative light that you forgot this person is really good to you, and not only that, they have the patience of a saint when around you.

But you'll also come to realize that it's not their job on earth to cater to you, and when you get that, you'll realize what a boor you've been.

This week wakes you up and brings you back to being the nice person you once were; your love life will go from zero to sixty, simply because you finally woke from your delusion.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week provides you with an honest appreciation for what you have and a much less clingy need for what you don't have. As Sinead O'Connor once said, "I do not want what I do not have."

Makes sense. It's also a sign of true contentment, and though you've walked this path before, in the past this statement was more wishful thinking than truth. This week, it's the truth.

You've been coming to terms with your life and as you get older, you feel a little more in acceptance of that which you cannot change — and it's OK. Your love life will not soar this week, but it certainly won't be something anyone can complain about.

What comes to you this week is self-acceptance, and it won't matter to you who approves, disapproves, or even pays attention. You know who you are, and as the days go by, it gets better and better each day.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This is practically a magic week for you. We all know the expression, "let it go," but rarely is this expression something we can all realize as letting go in earnest is serious business.

Alas, this week, you'll master the term, as you feel you've crossed over the border between holding on to the many past scenarios that cause you pain, and releasing them because you see that this action also releases pain.

You've figured it all out, Sagittarius. You don't have to take it all to heart any longer; that might just be someone else's job.

You've spent a lifetime trying to be the 'good guy' and you've found out that this is way too heavy a responsibility for you. You're content to just be 'alive' now.

This week helps you to release the need to save the world, your friends, your loved ones...you can only concentrate on saving yourself, and come to think of it, you're really good at it!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.