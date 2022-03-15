3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Challenging Horoscope For Wednesday, March 16, 2022

All we have to do is look at the transits that accompany our day and week to figure out why it's a hard day for three zodiac signs on March 16, 2022.

We are talking about the technical issues that may occur due to Moon opposition Mercury, the general feeling of being annoyed, thanks to Moon in Virgo, or the feeling of being constricted and stifled that comes with Moon trine Uranus.

Today's brings with it the mid-month blues, and if you didn't think that was a thing, it is, but it only falls around March.

We're at that place now where we are frustrated over the Winter; we want warm weather and the promise of a life that has nothing to do with the pandemic.

March really brings this into focus, and March 16 is where the mid-month-madness really starts to kick in. For some folks, it's really going to feel like the madness is out of the bag.

Because frustration lies at the base of just about all of our concerns today, we may end up being snappy and irritable during this day. We may also run into some difficulties with technology, such as phone problems, or computer breakdowns.

All of these materialistic troubles will bring out our rude side, which will enable our mouths to say all the wrong things to all the wrong people at all the wrong times. Snappy, snappy, snappy.

That's the face we show the world today. Today we prove to the world that we are rude, impatient, intolerant, and distracted.

Why three zodiac signs have a challenging horoscope on Wednesday, March 16, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today has you feeling as though you can't get there fast enough, and wherever 'there' is, is something only you can define. Nonetheless, you will be certain today that you missed something.

This nagging feeling will accompany you throughout the day, and maybe even the week.

You can't help but feel like there's either something you've missed out on or that something is coming your way but because you can't put your finger on it, it throws you and puts you off balance today.

You will have the discretion to keep it to yourself, however, which will definitely spare you some aggravation. If you desperately need to nail down your thoughts, then see if you can meditate a bit for clarity. If you can empty your mind out, you'll probably find exactly what you've been looking for.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What makes this a rough day for you, Cancer is that you feel tired of yourself. You are tired of feeling overly emotional, and tired of going the opposite direction where you end up cold and stone-like.

While you're still in Sun in Pisces, you're feeling compassionate and kind, but you feel that Aries energy that's coming right around the corner, and it has you feeling mean and ornery.

That, too, is something you don't like in yourself, and that weighs heavily on you today, as well. Today would be best spent distracting yourself from...yourself. If you can lose yourself in work today, that would be splendid.

If you can dive into a great book, then do it. What you need today to make the day less rough is a pleasant and non-committal distraction.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What you need today is to get away from people. You must have done something strange to someone because the word is out and now everyone's talking about you as if you're a pariah to the community.

This makes you feel like you're under the magnifying glass, being fried to a crisp — by total strangers. You know what you did, and it probably has to do with hurting someone. This is just another of the reasons you like to keep your life totally private.

When people get ahold of information that isn't their business, they tend to rip it to shreds and ruin lives in the process. You feel like you are the life that is up for ruination today, and you really want out.

This will teach you to watch your back in the future, and if you're really smart, it may even teach you to avoid hurting people.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.