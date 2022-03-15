3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationship Falls Apart During Mercury Square Pluto On March 16 - 18, 2022

One of the reasons that having Mercury Square Pluto in one's life may bring out the trouble in a relationship, is because this transit tends to wake us up to how bored we are within it.

Now, we all know that when our romantic relationships become boring, that's about as low as it can go before it starts to take on the tones of a love affair gone sour.

While boredom seems more of an inactive state of mind, it's exactly what's needed if a relationship is to go downhill completely.

What starts with boredom, results in the slow deterioration of a once-solid relationship. Boredom is the enemy, and we rarely take responsibility for playing our part in it.

Still in all, it happens. People become bored of each other. You know the expression, "Familiarity breeds resentment." Well, it's true.

There really is a strange thing that happens when you get too close to a person; the kind of closeness where there are no longer boundaries and anyone can step into the other's space without hesitation.

That whole "We need total transparency and honesty within the relationship" thing? If done the wrong way, a relationship can become a mystery-free world of predictable behavior and bored-to-death responses.

During Mercury Square Pluto, we can expect to watch relationships fall apart. They may be our own, or they may be our friends; either way, these destroyed couplings have one thing in common — both parties forget to live with joy, and settled into lives of expectation, routine and lackluster dullness.

That is why relationships fall apart during Mercury Square Pluto. People grow bored. It happens, especially for these 3 zodiac signs on March 16 - 18, 2022.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You're in this relationship for the long haul, and honestly, you really didn't want to have to think of it that way. The long haul. As if you met this person on the road and now the two of you need to traverse the country, silently, waiting to head to the next town to make your delivery, for the rest of your lives.

Phew, life sure did change since the day you both decided you want to devote your lives to each other. Seems like now all you really have is an obligation; you're not going to split up so you might as well stick it out. Again, not what you had in mind.

Sticking it out and going for the long haul sound like anything but romance, and the truth is, you both know it. Mercury Square Pluto brings up the idea that you may no longer be interested in the same ol' same ol'. In your case, Gemini, you won't actually make a break, but you'll want to, and it will disturb your peace.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are also at a place in your relationship where fun and romance are the last things you expect. Your partnership has taken on tones of a couple who are bored to death with each other but refuse to do anything about it.

And why not? Because the two of you are so lazy and so resigned to the life you've built together, that you don't even care to try.

What's true is that your love life has already fallen apart, and Mercury Square Pluto just jams that info home for you. You may feel sad about it at first, but then you'll just do what you do every day: you laugh, you make jokes and you find things that are not your partner, to amuse yourself with.

You're in survival mode now, Virgo. You've accepted that having a successful relationship is ideal for another person to live through. Why bother kidding yourself anymore? You're past it.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Mercury Square Pluto does not do wonders for your love life, in fact, it shines down on all that has failed and leaves you feeling cold and...used. You're at the point in your relationship where you just give in to everything, to avoid a fight.

You no longer have it in you to argue — especially considering your partner is more like a pitfall than a human being when it comes to fighting.

If you say something to them, they bark and snarl; this whole thing has turned into such a travesty, yet, you don't know if you have the energy to fight it any longer.

Your relationship has been falling apart, is presently going downhill rapidly, and will eventually collapse...but the truth is, you'll stay on anyway. This is where you have to ask yourself whether or not you are a masochist, Capricorn. Are you?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.