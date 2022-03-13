3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Freedom More Than Love During Moon In Leo, March 14 - 16, 2022

If you've ever suffered from a lack of confidence, then prepare yourself for a major change, as Moon in Leo takes over the sky and brings with it the gift of self-esteem.

This is a fantastic transit and can help so many of us recover from hard times.

When we have Moon in Leo in our horoscope, we have hope — but that hope comes from an inner sense that we are not victims; we are participants in our own journey, and if we want that journey to be brilliant, then it's happily up to us to create our lives that way.

And then there's love. A great thing indeed, and there's no one who would deny it. Alas, for the sake of love we get ourselves into corners that we can't immediately get out of, and sometimes those corners are called 'relationships.'

Ironically, 'relationships' are what we set out to become a part of, and yet, as they progress, we find that maybe we should have set up some sort of boundary or limit to just how far the relationship needs to go.

Because for some, during Moon in Leo, the feeling will veer towards a love of freedom over the love of a situation that is starting to feel stale and stagnant.

Moon in Leo is about to ignite the desire for freedom, much more than it will stir up feelings of love. This is the time when many of us surprise ourselves. It seems that when put to the test, when we really have to be honest with ourselves, we tend to say the most daring things, like, "I need freedom more than love right now." And so it shall be.

Who needs love more than freedom? During the Moon in Leo, you can expect this to come most from these 3 zodiac signs March 14 - 16, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Not only do you need freedom more than love during Moon in Leo, but you also need it more than love any day of the year. That's not to say you are completely autonomous and have no desire to love or be loved; you certainly do.

You're just not the person who will ever settle for that which you find distasteful, and sometimes, that's your basic opinion on love and relationship.

On this day, during this transit, you'll be very clearheaded about certain things. One, that you don't want to be held back by love or romance, and two, that if you are to 'settle' for a relationship, the person you're involved with better understand that you are a freeboard who takes no orders and obeys no rules.

You are your own person and have always been that way. Sure, you'll take the love, but you'll always honor the freedom much more.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If you can find a partner who will understand that you are a freedom lover first and a romantic partner second, then you'll be the happiest person alive. You truly do value your freedom, and by freedom we mean the idea that you choose your destiny and you won't be handled or manipulated into doing anything that doesn't automatically and instantaneously please you.

You are dead serious about this; if it's to your disliking, it's out. That's not always so easy to enact while you're deeply involved with a person who has their wishes, as well.

Compromise is a cute idea to you, but not one you really want to sully your hands with. Freedom will always be the greater calling in your world, and during Moon in Leo, you'll choose freedom over love, as if your life depends on it.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If you were to weigh the two — Love and Freedom — you'd find that 'freedom' holds more weight for you than does love. Is love a glorious thing that you want to be involved with? Hell yes, you love the stuff, but it doesn't hold a candle to freedom. Freedom, for you, is the ability to call the shots, your way.

You enjoy the happy little moments that can occur during a love relationship, but those moments are nothing like the spontaneous happenings that occur when you are free.

Freedom allows you to think, allows you to be you, allows you to do as you please. During Moon in Leo, you'll have it all figured out: love is cool and has its moments of satisfaction, but WOW, it's nothing in comparison to the bliss of freedom and all the potential that comes with it.

