3 Zodiac Signs Whose Crazy Ex Returns During Moon Opposition Mars Starting March 14, 2022

Even saying the words, 'Moon opposition Mars' sounds scary, and certainly seems to be well suited for the idea of a crazy ex-lover returning from out of nowhere.

And, for certain signs of the Zodiac, that's exactly what's going to be happening. Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water...chomp!

The ex is back and boy oh boy you better be ready for it. Consider this transit as your warning.

For some, the idea of one's ex — any ex, or one in particular — is enough to strike terror into the heart. There was a reason, after all, that this person made it to 'ex' status, and that's because they are gone, baby, gone.

No more you, get the picture? I guess not. Moon opposition Mars stimulates certain feelings in people and one of those feelings is the one of being 'right.'

As in, "I am right. We should be together." And when one person thinks they should be in a relationship with another who absolutely shrinks in fear at the idea of that ever happening again, then we have trouble.

So, what we can look forward to during this transit is one person — a person from our past who was once a love interest and is definitely NOT THAT anymore — wanting back in.

We can also look forward to our predicted response to their wish: horror, laughter, and the distinct feeling of wanting to get as far away from that person as possible.

Moon opposition Mars makes us feel as though we have zero tolerance for our exes, and it's probably best that way.

This is what happens for these three zodiac signs whose crazy ex comes back starting March 14, 2022, when the Moon is opposite Mars.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What's weird about this whole 'crazy ex returning' thing is that you predicted it. You knew this would happen, one day, but you didn't know that day would be today.

It seems the stars have lined up for this moment, and while you want nothing to do with it, there is someone in your life who is not satisfied with how things went down during the big break-up, and now they want a second chance.

As if! You are not up for granting second chances because you don't feel like a game that needs to be played. You gave your time to this cause a long time ago and this trip is finished, as far as you're concerned.

Expect this person of your past to reach out to you during Moon opposition Mars. It's OK because you are further enough away from them emotionally that just because they try, does not mean they succeed. You know who you are, Cancer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The last thing you'd ever expect to happen is about to happen, and that would be your ex trying to make their way back into your life again. First, you are completely happy without them.

Second, you don't think about them at all, in fact, hearing from them is both shocking and unnerving; this person was the very meaning of disappointment to you, and all things related to that person give you the shivers; you seriously do not want anything to do with this crazy ex.

They will try and fail, thankfully, as you really don't have time in your busy and fulfilling world for a major step backward. You just go on and do what you do, Leo. This person will try to upset things, but you will be so far gone from caring that their attempts will hardly even be noticed.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When your crazy ex tries to return, you'll get a good laugh out of it. You've always been conscious of the idea that this person has not let go of you, and even though they've proved themselves to be nothing more than a lunatic who cares only for their own selves, you know that you hold a special place in their insanity.

This person is like your stalker, and you wouldn't be surprised if they have a secret room that is covered with photos they took of you. This surveillance is exactly why you made this person an 'ex' — they really are nuts and you want nothing to do with them. Moon opposition Mars gives them that foolish idea that maybe, just maybe, they can get you back into their lives again. They can't, Virgo, and nobody knows that truth as well as you do.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.