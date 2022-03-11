3 Zodiac Signs Whose Karmic Relationship Ends During Sun Trine Moon Starting March 12, 2022

One of the reasons we tend to question our relationships during Sun trine Moon is because this transit directly affects our need for other human beings.

Sun trine Moon holds sway over our emotional grasp on our friendships, romances, family ties. And speaking of family ties, this transit is about to announce an ending between you and another member of the family.

It does seem that when we speak of karmic bonds, so much of what creates that karma is a family situation that's either gone awry or was never meant to be.

Family brings people together that ordinarily would never have anything to do with each other. And so, during Sun trine Moon, certain signs of the Zodiac will come to terms with the fact that they are not supposed to be in any kind of relationship with a certain family member.

Not today, not tomorrow, and whatever yesterday brought — it's over. This karmic relationship has seen its last days.

If you are reading this, then you probably have seen this coming. You've known in your heart that you can no longer be a part of any situation that has 'that person' involved.

You either cannot stand them, or they represent everything that is wrong with the world to you. And, it will be you who makes this unilateral decision to end things. Follow your heart. Sometimes the truth is hard but effective.

Here's what astrology has in store for 3 zodiac signs whose karmic relationship ends during the Sun trine the Moon starting March 12, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have always been very honest with yourself, and sometimes you've even noticed how cold and almost military your actions can be. During Sun trine Moon you will be at peace with a decision you've made that will bring on even more stoic coldness in you, and that is the decision to break it off with a certain family member.

You are no longer in the mood to take everything that's been given to you, simply because it's related to family affairs, in fact, you're sick to death of family altogether, though you're not ready to cut them all out — just yet. It's just that one simpering member of the family that uses and abuses everyone, and you're just not into playing that game any longer.

This karmic relationship is officially over, and you are content to never speak with them again.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you're working on during Sun trine Moon in the sense that something isn't right about your relationship with someone in your family, and that you'll go out of your mind if you don't get to the bottom of it.

You are in particularly good form in terms of your psychic and intuitive skills during this transit, and you will find out that your hunch was on the mark; there is someone in the family who has not only stabbed you in the back, they're planning an all-out assault on your character.

Why? Who knows, but all you know is that you are too old, too wise, and too over it to want more of whatever this person wants to give. They are a trouble-maker, and you want nothing more to do with them.

Whatever 'lesson' they brought you in this life, you've learned it and now you're ready to say 'buh-bye'. And you do.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Family was never a big thing for you, as nobody ever seemed too committed to the idea in the first place. You were left to share sob stories with a sibling, and your bond with this sibling was all you had left...until you came to see what this sibling was capable of doing, and wow, was it ever NOT what you wanted to see.

After crying many tears, you will come to the conclusion that you can no longer invest another emotional moment in this person, and as sad as it may sound, you and this sibling will part, irreconcilably.

There is no hope for you and this person to come together again. This karma is over and sealed. It will go into the akashic records as having existed once and is now extinct. Your karma with this person is now over, as of Sun trine Moon on March 12.

