3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On March 12, 2022

What makes this day rougher than any other day, for three particular signs of the Zodiac? Well, for starters, we're 'dealing' with Moon sextile Uranus, which is the transit that very few people open their hearts to, as it always comes with trouble.

This trouble looks like getting caught doing the wrong thing or trying to convince someone that you're right when you're, in fact, dead wrong.

Uranus may be a pretty blue thing in the night sky, but here on Earth, its influence is nothing but a pain in the tush.

When Moon trine Uranus, it's an extra pain, because not only will we get ourselves in trouble, we'll be overthinking it all, as well.

This means that whatever happens to us, or whatever we cause to happen on this day, won't leave our minds, even after the event has taken place.

What is also notable about this transit is that we feel it coming. It's as if there's an itch that starts getting our attention, and as we start to scratch, we notice we can't reach it, no matter how hard we go for it.

This is a metaphorical way of saying that during this transit, on this day, March 12, we will be in a continuous state of 'not reaching our goal,' and that will be both infuriating and frustrating.

So, that is why these 3 zodiac signs will have a rough day on March 12, 2022, per astrology.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you'll find out is that today is not the day to start something new. Not for you, at least, Cancer.

You'll be at the mercy of your own fantastic imagination, and while you may come up with some of the most brilliant thinking you've ever known, you'll also be shot down for your ideas, by those who have no idea what you are capable of.

You'll be in one of those situations where you know yourself to be the expert on a certain topic, but you'll be judged by those who are completely inexperienced and are therefore speaking nonsense to you, just because they can.

In other words, spare your energy on this day. You are too good for the people you are selling your ideas to, and you need to know when to pounce and when to retreat. Today is the day to retreat.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The last thing you need is for someone to prevent you from achieving something great, and this was definitely the day you had planned to unleash this greatness.

With obstacles being thrown your way, you might even start to become paranoid, as you wonder why the heck you aren't able to press forth, especially when you know that what you have in mind is not only good, it's good for everyone.

You are in rare form these days, and you need for the momentum to continue on at its brisk pace.

Moon sextile Uranus interrupts that pace and thwarts you into a limbo state, where you aren't able to move forward until someone else gives you the OK. This was NOT how it was supposed to go down, and it angers you to your core.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What you need today is a clear head and some open space to think in. What you won't be getting today is just that. Unfortunately, this won't stop you from trying, and what makes that unfortunate is that to keep on trying, in this case, is what will keep showing you that you can't get what you need.

It's Obstacle City today in Sagittariusland, with Moon sextile Uranus, you can almost guarantee that you'll spend the day in frustrated confusion.

You've got something big coming up and you need your mind to be sparky and on the ball; you have no time to waste, and yet, the universe seems to have you on a different path, if only for the duration of this transit. Your best bet would be to let it go, knowing that everything you need will come to you at the right time.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.