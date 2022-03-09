3 Zodiac Signs Who Finally Get Closure From Heartache During The Moon Square Neptune On March 10, 2022

Planets move through cycles, and when one constant like the Moon speaks to another planet something changes. Energy releases and it starts to affect certain zodiac signs.

Take, for example, the Moon square Neptune. Neptune rules Pisces, the zodiac sign of endings, and these are both associated with matters related to karma, the past, and closure.

The Moon is the symbol of our emotions which change each day. Some days our feelings grow, others we learn to release, hence why Moon square Neptune is so special starting March 10, 2022, for 3 particular zodiac signs.

Rarely do we get closure from heartache, but that doesn't stop us from trying.

Sometimes we get it into our heads that all we need is for 'that person' to apologize to us, and that will give us the closure we desire.

We even obsess over this, which tends to extend our period of heartache indefinitely. And the worst of all is when we do get to confront those people who have hurt us, and all they can say to us when we ask for an apology is, "I didn't do anything wrong. I don't need to apologize for anything."

We all know how hard it is to apologize; it's an ego-burn, an admission of defeat. To admit we are wrong, or that we were terrible is hard to do, but not only that — it literally hurts us to admit that we were wrong.

And to apologize to someone whom you still want to hurt is never going to happen...and that is why so many of us spend our lives waiting for an apology that will never come.

It's literally easier to spend a lifetime waiting for an apology than it is to be the one who needs to apologize. The ego here is mighty and formidable, and it's never going to let go that easy.

And so, during Moon square Neptune, we'll be seeing what might only be called 'miraculous' as some of us get the opportunity to get that apology we so deserve. This transit allows egomaniacs to come to terms with the fact that they won't lose their lives if they apologize to someone they've destroyed. How nice for them.

So, when the Moon squares Neptune, these 3 zodiac signs (finally) get closure from heartache starting March 10, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The only way you are going to get closure — and you will be getting it — is by letting go of the person you desperately need this closure from. While that might not sound too satisfying in writing, you'll see that by coming to terms with the truth, you'll end up setting yourself free.

This person — they will never give you what you want, nor will they admit to any of their personal crimes. They have put you in so much trouble, and they've drained dry your ability to love; they have seriously hurt you in so many ways, yet, they walk away freely — even cheerily.

You've banked your whole life on this person and they barely remember your name. Your best and the only bet is to use the powers of Moon square Neptune to help you get through this heartbreak, and you rid them from your heart and your mind. You are the one who gives you closure. No more waiting on bums.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You will be receiving word from someone who once hurt you, and while you feel like you've had enough time between then and now to get over it, you've still kinda-sorta wanted an apology from them. You haven't let their slight overrule your world, but they did do something awful to you, even though it was a long time ago.

You'll hear from them very soon. It seems they are going through some medical care or health problem and they're starting to feel very contrite; they don't want to die without asking forgiveness of the people they've wronged, and even though 'death' really isn't part of the scenario here, guilt is, and it will be guilt that moves their hand to call you. Moon square Neptune guides the way.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Only you will understand how true this next statement is, Sagittarius. You are the one who will give yourself closure, and no one else. You don't look to others anymore to give you anything. If someone did you wrong, that's on them — you suffered the pain of their bad choice and as time goes on, you've removed the pain from your daily grind.

You want to be happy, and you've come to realize that your happiness depends on your perception, and you've chosen to see things as possible, forgivable, and happy.

If someone's hurt you, then they'll pay for it on their own time. You no longer have room in your mind to hold a person hostage, while waiting for an apology or for them to give you closure. You are the winner here, Sagittarius. You are the one who shuts the gate on pain and heartache, thanks to Moon square Neptune.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.