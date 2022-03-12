3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On March 13, 2022

Today offers a second chance to approach something from your past but in a new and creative way, allowing you to see a pattern where none previously seemed to exist.

While the celestial lovers, Mars and Venus, aren’t as tight in their embrace to still be causing a stir.

They are still working in the background, so if you don’t feel like you’ve really harnessed the lesson, your heart and head have been trying to teach you, there is still time.

Picking up where they left off, there’s a beautiful connection between the Sun and Neptune today, which is all about tapping into our sensitivity, empathy, intuition, and even more creative side.

Which is good because you are going to be given a second chance.

Before the Moon slips into Leo in the afternoon hours, it will join up with Pluto, bringing up something occurring around the Cancer Full Moon in January.

This is because Pluto was a part of that event, but now after almost two months, things look different.

You have been through the close dance of Venus and Mars and had a chance to reconnect with your feelings during Pisces Season and then were spurred to think outside of the box as many planets began their shift into Aquarius.

Back in January, who you were back in January isn’t who you are now, and neither is what you truly want from life.

Back then, you likely felt discouraged, like what you wanted to be touched too impossible or big, so you gave up on something that your heart truly wanted simply because you couldn’t (or weren’t ready) figure out how to make it happen, but all that is different now.

Today offers you a chance to reconnect with what was going on in your life around the Cancer Full Moon in January, the 17, 2022 to be exact, and to be able to get creative about how to get out of where you no longer want to be so that you can start on the path of genuinely manifesting everything it is that you dream of.

Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day March 13, 2022

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

With so much Pisces energy around right now, you are really feeling it in your personal relationships. Still, because Jupiter is also involved, it is hitting your career up as well. So think back to what was going on around January 17th regarding relationships and new avenues in business that you were beginning.

At that time, you may have felt limited or as if you were operating from a place of lack, which affected your choices.

It may have even been fear of seeing your true path or what else had to change in your life to really be where you dream of. But now it is almost two months later, and everything is different, especially for you.

Reflect how it feels you have grown since then, especially your confidence and even healing around beliefs that have previously held you back.

Now, as today dawns, get clear and write down what you want to manifest, and then look for unconventional and creative ways to make them happen. The only guarantee is that it will not be how you initially thought it.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today the energy hits you in a couple of various places. It will provide you with a whole host of new possibilities and opportunities. The first is that the sensitive Cancer Moon will still be in effect until mid-afternoon.

All the connections that the moon makes to other planets today will occur while still in your sign, which means that you will strongly feel them.

Make sure that you let the energy today build you up and push you forward rather than tear you down and make you back away from taking that step you have been thinking of for some time.

Because when Pluto in Capricorn connects with your Cancer Moon, it will highlight the darkness of a particular relationship that you have been trying to figure out or even end.

It is about showing you how capable you are and how much you need to trust yourself moving forward.

But it is also about learning that you cannot ignore what the universe wants you to deal with. So, lean in and act from your inner strength instead of insecurities so that you can be sure you are learning this lesson for the last time.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Yes, it may be Pisces Season, but you just can’t get away from all this light, hopeful energy. Of course, it’s not guaranteed that you will always have a busy time during your birthday month, but it’s definitely one for the books this year.

This is because you are meant to move beyond what you thought was impossible this year.

You are meant to live bigger, love better, and realize that those dreams you second-guessed for so long were always meant for you.

Back in January, when you moved through the energy of the Cancer Full Moon, it was a rough time. Even though it was in a water sign with so many planets retrograde and in the challenging energy of Capricorn, it felt like there were a lot of restrictions around you.

But what has happened since then? Were you restricted, or did you find ways to keep moving no matter how challenging? Now you will be faced with a comparable situation.

One in which you will feel like you do not have options and choices, but in fact, since then, you have learned just how many you have.

Make sure that whatever you decide, you are doing it from who you have become versus who you were back then. A lot has changed. Make sure you take all of that into account.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.