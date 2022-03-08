Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 9, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Wednesday, March 9, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun is in Pisces, and the Moon is in the sign of Gemini. We are intuitive and insightful, a wonderful yet rare combination.

Wednesday's numerology is a 9, the humanitarian, so we are asked to help others and to look outside of ourselves and how to make the world a better place.

For some zodiac signs, Wednesday brings things back around full circle, perhaps related to this number's unique meaning and properties.

The number 9, relates to the month of September, which is 9 letters long. It's the number of completion. In math, there are certain things you can do with 9, that will always bring you back to 9 itself.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, March 09, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

Not everything is exactly as you perceive it to be, Aries. And, it's better to trust your instinct than to brush it off as nothing thinking that the negative vibe is just your paranoia or fear.

The reversed Moon is more than a warning, it's saying that there are things you need to be paying attention to, and when there's something wrong blaring, take note. It's likely what you need to heed.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

People may test your resolve, but Taurus, you are in a good position to stand up for yourself and win.

The Nine of Wands is a tarot card that indicates your ability to rise above adversity and to come out on the other side stronger than ever before. You may feel small right now but have faith.

There's a lot of support coming to you on the part of the universe, and there's no reason for you to feel weakened by your position.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Gemini, you've heard that being happy is a choice, but there's more to that than what you think and feel.

The Nine of Cups reversed is nudging you to take responsibility by doing things that bring a smile to your face.

You don't need to do things with a friend or someone to make a moment special. Enjoy your me-time and freedom. Treat yourself to things that make you feel good about your life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Sometimes you have to be your own cheerleader. Life is too short not to hear how well you are doing, but if most of what you do happens behind closed doors, you will need to be the one who acknowledges yourself.

The Queen of Wands is a card that suggests you reward yourself for a job well done. So, treat yourself, Cancer, you deserve something nice.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Are you planning a road trip? Your life could be headed in a new direction when you receive the Two of Wands tarot card in a reading. There's a fork in the road in an area of your life.

These paths take you in completely different directions and destinations. So, if you have a life choice to make or are simply trying to decide what vacation to take on Spring break, now is a good time to think things through and make your final decision.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

When was the last time you paid close attention to your finances? The Ace of Swords, when reversed, is a great reminder of the value of staying on top of your accounts.

If you have not set up a system where you can keep track of expenses, consider starting one so that you have a better pulse on what you buy and what you actually need.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Your heart may feel divided by the love of two people or passion projects triggering a strong fear of missing out on an experience that may not come again. This is when you need to dig deeply into your emotions Libra to understand yourself better.

Even though both scenarios are appealing, do you know what will make you happiest? If not, give yourself some time to decide before leaping in one direction. The answer will come to you soon enough.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

A fresh new start is ushered in, Scorpio, and when the Five of Wands comes up in a reading, we see a new beginning headed your way. You may not be ready to try something you've never done before.

A part of you may even hope that this whirlwind of change will leave you alone so you can go back to how things used to be. But, it's time for you to embrace life on new terms. Even though this has you feeling unsure, this is good for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Beautiful things happen every day, and this Page of Cups tarot card is asking you to participate in creating a life that's full of color and amazingness.

You can start small, Sagittarius, even if it means doing one thing that adds flair to a day that was going to be lackluster.

Put whipped cream on your coffee or wear red lipstick. Anything that communicates a spice for life and a desire to be yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Not all rewards arrive timely. Sometimes you have to wait for a while to hear that you did a great job or to get the promotion you've always wanted.

The World reversed tarot card may be hinting that you are feeling frustrated by how long it is taking to get what is yours. This is also a sign not to give up; it's coming but you have to hang on.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Each day comes with its fair share of hardships and difficulties. The Seven of Wands reversed is an acknowledgment of the time you are having.

You are working hard, perhaps longer than usual hours, and it's not easy to do each day. When you hear that yes, this is tough, give yourself permission to do one thing that gives you peace at the end of the day.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

Be gentle on yourself, Pisces. You didn't see things clearly before because you were not ready.

The Seven of Cups reversed often appears when the cloak of darkness that once covered your awareness finally lifts and you see things that once you missed. You're ready now to accept the truth, and for that, you should be thankful. It's a testament to how much you've grown.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.