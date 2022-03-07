Your daily horoscope for March 8, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

The Sun is in the sign of Pisces.

Daily horoscope for Monday, March 8, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have the gift of gab, Aries, and you can put your communication skills to good use. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of writing, media, and local communities.

The next few days provide you with an opportunity to share openly and to think deeply. You may have wonderful insights. The only risk to this transit is speaking too much, or involving yourself in gossip.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

When one door opens another one closes, and this can mean you are ready to start a new project at home or at the workplace.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of money and personal property, and the twins can indicate moving from the past into a future situation where your talents and skills give birth to fresh ideas that are well-thought-out.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

A lot can change in the next few days. This is a great time to make an important decision.

The Moon enters your zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of identity and personal development, and it invites you to work on yourself. You may discover an interest you'd love to cultivate more deeply.

If you have personal goals you'd like to set and complete within a short period of time, the next few days are perfect for writing a game plan, setting up a new schedule, and making appointments with others or with yourself to help you to remain accountable.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Keep certain private matters to yourself today, Cancer.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of hidden enemies, and you don't want to be the one who shows your vulnerabilities to individuals you may decide to use that information against you.

Instead, be that person who has not an unkind word to say. Put your best forward, and if you sense someone isn't being transparent or genuine, don't worry about it. Just don't fan the flames.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Dress to impress, Leo. Like it or not, you're going to be the center of attention. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of friendships.

This is a wonderful time for socializing and meeting new people. If you get invited to go to an event or out to dinner with a few good friends, consider going. You'll have fun.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Is it time to change careers? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of career and social status, and if you've been having a hard time finding work you love or that's remote, this is a wonderful time to look at the career ads.

A sleuth of openings may open up for you. You might be surprised how quickly you hear back this time around.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What are you curious about? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of higher learning and education, a prime time to study something that you really want to understand. Visit a local bookstore and see what titles are popular.

Grab your favorite latte and dig into free videos on YouTube. There may be a podcast all about the topic or a documentary series to binge on and do a deep dive and broaden your knowledge.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Mind your time and try not to allow yourself to be overly exhausted.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of secrets and rebirth. So, instead of pushing yourself forward, do the opposite. Allow yourself to unwind and relax. Refuel your spirit.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Try not to overanalyze what is happening in your love life and worry about what your partner is doing.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of commitments, and you may have a tendency to overthink and worry.

Some things aren't worthwhile hanging on to. Let things worth themselves out organically.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Life wasn't meant to be a competition on who can get more things done in a day.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of daily duties, and you might be ready to rush out the gate at the start of the day.

Aim to be productive, but don't let yourself burn the candle at both ends until the wee hours of the night.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's a wonderful time to dabble into what interests you including arts and crafts that are calming and mentally stimulating.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of creativity, so enjoy a few pleasures that are meaningful to you.

Start simple. Start with decorating the dining room table and dine by candlelight, even if you're eating alone. Set the mood.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your house can feel like it's more like a hotel at times with the number of guests or family members who come and go, either to visit for Springbreak or just due to a busy schedule.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Gemini, your solar house of home, the changes may have been disruptive to you but not this time.

Knowing spring is coming and there's so much life to observe, you may find that you enjoy the activity more than usual.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.