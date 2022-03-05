Your daily horoscope for March 6, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

The Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Pisces. In two weeks we will enter Aries season.

The Moon will leave Aries to enter the second solar house in astrology — Taurus.

Daily horoscope for Monday, March 6, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's an amazing time for friendship, Aries, and there are so many things that can motivate you and help you to feel empowered when Mars enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of networking.

This is a wonderful time to prepare for both a productive and growth-oriented period in your social life.

If you have a business or have started a new job, brush up on your elevator pitch. Join a social group and think about how to engage a bit more on platforms where you can meet like-minded people who enjoy helping others, too.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's all business this month when Mars enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of career and social status.

You will want to focus some of your attention toward changing things in a way that improves performance. Where are your loose ends hiding?

What have you allowed to be put on the backburner in order to tend to your priorities? Try out a new technology that will help you to save time and money this month, if you see something you like and feel good about doing.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Perhaps you'd like to travel or study abroad.

Maybe you are interested in studying a course that's offered by a college offered by a foreign country or want to study under a YouTuber or well-known person whom you respect with a unique perspective and diplomatic personality.

With Mars entering the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of education, all these things can be wonderful for you to try Gemini, and you might even find it fun to pursue them.

Do a bit of research to see what the requirements are. You never know... this year you can make one of your lifelong dreams of earning a prestigious certificate or degree come true.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You can sense an opportunity when it comes up, and when Mars enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of shared resources, there may be a few presenting themselves to you at the same time.

Of course, this can be both exciting and overwhelming. But, you won't want to bite off more than you can chew, Cancer.

Evaluate carefully what it is that you want to accomplish so you'll know what you ought to ask for when you have the chance.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

After a lull or lack of passion with a significant other, you will be ready to bring new life into your relationship.

This is the pressing feeling you can get when Mars enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of commitment, and this can have you feeling supportive and optimistic about the potential of your future.

You may decide that you want to try new things and hope to become more involved with your friends and family as a couple.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Life can feel a bit more demanding when Mars is in your sixth house. Today, Mars enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your daily duties and routines sector.

So, be proactive with your mate and tell them how you are feeling. Perhaps you are overwhelmed or sense that this is going to be a busy few weeks for you.

Give them a head's up so that they know you anticipate needing more space to tend to work or tasks that demand your undivided attention.

To give them something to look forward to, plan a special celebratory event for just the two of you once the hectic phase of life is done.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's so nice to have the desire to play and to do fun things with your mate.

Now, that Mars enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of creativity and romance, a part of you may feel wide open for affection, sweet moments and to foster sentimental, meaningful memories.



The next few weeks can be so amazing for you, Libra, where you won't want to miss out on trying new things such as going to the movies or going out to walk the boardwalk.

You might even decide to visit the city to check out a show or to people-watch while enjoying a romantic dinner.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Families that have a lot of love between them can also feel a bit argumentative when there are strong opinions and big ideas.

Mars enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of home, and you may sense the work that needs to be done to bring balance into the dynamic.

Perhaps you will feel more comfortable observing from the sidelines instead of inserting your opinions right now. You may find it easier to share what you notice later when asked.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Quick and to the point is how things work when Mars enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of communication.

You may find your impatience grows when it comes to long-winded stories or feel like you have so much to do and not enough time to get bogged down by the details.

This is a great time to start looking at where you have the most growth for your investment of time. Just whatever you do, try not to be too abrupt with your honesty and advice. You may find it works better for you to share with a touch of kindness at all times.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What you earn can find its way out of your pocketbook quickly after Mars enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of money. Bills can come up.

Expenses can be easily racked up, too. So, before you buy something without taking into account your budget or even your mental health at the time of checking out during a purchase, be sure that you're certain an item must be bought, and you're not giving in to retail therapy.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's all about you starting today. Mars enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of identity and personal development.

This is a wonderful time to set some important goals and work on them. You will have the drive and stamina to see things through. So, aim high and don't be afraid to let your ambition or dreams come true.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Even though you aren't one to get easily angered or to feel like you have to keep your guards up, it can be hard not to feel like your back may get stabbed by a fake friend. Mars enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of hidden enemies.

And, this is when people you thought were there for you start to come out and show their true colors. Keep your eyes open and be alert to individuals who appear to be taking advantage of your best intentions.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

