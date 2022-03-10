As Mercury clears the fog and disillusion from our eyes, if you're one of these three zodiac signs who will have a great day on March 11, 2022, you will be gifted to see things clearly today allowing you to move forward with not just a new vision but a clear heart.

As much as you try to process your thoughts, trying to make sense of what you want and how to achieve it, doing the same with your feelings often does not come quite as easily.

Sorting through your emotional world can be tricky at best to downright scary at other times.

This is because while you can think through things logically, being able to feel everything requires internal security and confidence, not necessarily critical thinking skills.

Today though serves as a day for you to be able to make sense of your feelings.

It might come concerning your childhood, past relationships or even the whirlwind of astrology that you have been in since Venus turned retrograde in December.

Especially with Pluto being continually active the past month, the possibility of healing has existed, but to truly heal you need to be able to see things from a unique perspective.

The Moon shifts into Cancer in the early morning hours bringing your focus to what it is you feel.

Today is not a day to think through things but instead to focus on your feelings and how your heart feels after being around certain people.

This will be magnified by the Moon's connection with Mercury which will have you not just seeing the truth of a situation but the truth in how you feel about it.

No matter how surprising or eye-opening the truth is today, it is one that is a welcome step in the right direction so that finally you can see the path forward was never that complicated once you stopped making it that way.

Here's what makes it so easy for 3 zodiac signs who will have a great day on March 11, 2022 to feel the effects of the Cancer Moon.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today should feel lighter for you, especially if it is felt challenging the past few weeks to understand what sort of action to take. For you, with Venus spending such a long time in the zodiac sign of Capricorn it has been shining a big light on the relationships in your life, specifically a romantic one or even marriage.

As it has felt February has progressed, you have gotten clearer about what it is you want to do which means that your heart has already decided even if your mind is still struggling to understand all the pieces involved. But as a Cancer zodiac sign, one thing that has been hard is to accept what this change will mean overall in your life.

Whether it is about leaving behind parts of your life as you begin or deepen a new relationship or if it is regarding all that will change as you end one, what is happening in your life now will affect the parts of your life that mean the most to you, your family.

Today’s energy though allows you to step from beyond that heavy darkness that has kept you from acting and instead will remind you not only of all that is to come, but that you are not responsible for other people. Something that is exceedingly difficult for you to understand as a Cancer, but a lesson that frees you from thinking that anything or anyone is worth your unhappiness.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As Mercury connects with the Moon today it will be in your watery realm of Pisces which means that you will feel this more deeply than others. As a water sign and the most romantic of all the zodiac, most do not think that emotions are ever something that swims away from, but you know better.

Because you are so deeply soft and sensitive, being hurt is something that you do not do well. Being let down or having to figure out which way forward are all traits that you tend to want to avoid and not deal with.

But this shifts today in an important way. After the recent planetary gathering in Pisces giving, you a much-needed dose of self-love, it has become necessary to really open your eyes to your own feelings.

There is so much good around you, so much even on its way to you this year as Jupiter continues to navigate the emotional waters that you need to make sure you are in the place to fully receive all of it.

Today Mercury brings the gift of being able to see clearly what you have been trying to avoid, which ends up bringing in greater happiness and freedom. The greatest act towards all that you feel about what you have been through is acceptance because that is the doorway to true freedom and to the future that is awaiting you.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

While the Moon navigates the sensitive waters of Cancer it lights up what has been happening behind the scenes in your relationships. With Venus and Mars spending so much time together in your sign since November, it may have felt like you have been on the hot seat without much relief.

Luckily as the celestial lovers shifted signs a couple of days ago you have been feeling a bit of relief but today offers you a chance to get a better perspective about what their purpose was in your life. Nothing that happens is accidental and instead is all part of pieces of synchronicities that help direct you on the path that is meant for you.

A lot has happened Capricorn, even if you have not wanted to acknowledge or see it.

But it is there, and it is time to start really looking at everything that you have experienced. As many incredible qualities as you have changing paths and starting over is not something that you enjoy doing and tend to hesitate a great deal about making any momentous changes.

But that is exactly what the universe is calling you to do instead of just carrying along as nothing has happened, let yourself shift your perspective and see how you truly feel about life and your relationships now that the dust has settled.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.