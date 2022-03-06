3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fears About Love Come True During Moon Square Mercury Starting March 7, 2022

Everyone knows the expression, "Be careful what you wish for as you just might get it." There is immense wisdom here, and it revolves around the idea of thinking things through rather than acting on impulse.

When we have a transit like Moon square Mercury, we will be acting on impulse...and yet, we will find that our moves lead us to knowledge.

Sometimes, it seems, we have to go a little nuts before we can restore order to our chaotic lives.

For those of us who are in relationships that we don't feel sound about, this is where the fears come into play. If we run towards the suspicious, we might find ourselves accusing our partner of wrong-doings — whatever those may be.

We may also let our fears get the best of us, which, if we're not careful, may end up making us destroy everything and anything we can get our hands (and minds) on.

Because this is a transit that concerns itself with talk, and verbal communication, we will probably say some truly harsh things to someone we think we love.

Our mouths will work much faster than our brains, and out will come some of the most devastating phrases we can muster, which will end up causing unbearable damage and hurt for the person we decide has to hear these words.

Our fear has won out, and now we are left with the scorched earth scenario that is our love life.

Hence why these 3 zodiac signs have their fears about love come true during Mercury square the Moon starting March 7, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

One of the things that come with being a Cancer zodiac sign is that you like to have a LOT of control. The moment things look chaotic to you is the moment you storm in with the idea of putting everything into its proper place. Moon square Mercury lets you see chaos where there is none, and in your case, it looks like you are being paranoid about your romantic partner's behavior.

Suddenly they are suspicious; you can feel it in your bones; this person is lying to you...right? You don't do any fact-checking, instead, you hone in on them like a fighter drone and you shoot to kill.

You can't help yourself: Moon square Mercury brings out your control-freak nature, and because you are so afraid that your partner is doing you wrong, you step in beforehand and make sure that whatever they're thinking about doing — has already been stopped. You mean business, Cancer.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You just can't control yourself when it comes to acting on a hunch; you're like some kind of cop from a procedural show on TV — you're going to get to the bottom of this 'crime scene' if it takes all you have.

Of course, this so-called crime scene is what you like to refer to as your love life, and the crime committed is the one that's in your mind, where your partner has cheated on you. Is this true?

It might be, but then again, it might not be. All that matters today, during Moon square Mercury, is that you follow your suspicions and fears to the place where the truth is revealed.

There's a good chance you'll find nothing, but you can certainly give yourself the award for a most paranoid partner on the force. Don't drive yourself nuts today, Leo. It's so much worse in your mind than it is in real life.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You'll be torn today, as your mouth works so much faster than your mind, and before you know it, you'll be working those harsh words all over someone who truly doesn't deserve your wrath. Moon square Mercury brings out your fearful side, and if you apply that fear to your love relationship, you might as well start moving out now.

First off, that suspicion you have? It's unfounded. You know it, they know, we all know it. You have no right to be so unfair and so accusatory, and yet, you won't be able to stop yourself.

After you lay blow upon blow to your undeserving mate, you'll justify your awfulness by saying that you have every right to say what's on your mind, calling on the 'freedom of speech' card to make it alright.

It's not alright, in fact, you are being cruel. Lay off the cruelty and get back on the trust train. Fear does not suit you well, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.