3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On March 9, 2022

As Mercury wades into the emotional water of Pisces today, you will be asked to communicate your deepest feelings.

This whole week is about a shift from the energy of January and even February.

With Venus and Mars, the celestial lovers having recently taken their turn at dancing into Aquarius, spurring you to break away from what was confining your wings. Now Mercury is taking a swim into the waters of Pisces. Everything is changing.

As freeing as this energy is, it may feel riskier than what you have previously been under.

Instead of obligation and status quo, this is about freedom and risk.

But it serves as a reminder that sometimes the most considerable risk lies in not taking one at all.

The energy has been building the last few days, preparing you for today.

After getting in touch with your dreams and the light shining on your deepest desires, today asks you to start communicating with them.

No substantial change can occur without a conversation. Usually, this piece can trip you up the most because you declare who you are and what you want.

But to take this on, to wade into the uncomfortable emotional waters that Pisces sometimes brings, is also to own your truth.

This is where you can embrace your power, not in being hard but in recognizing how much you have when you remain soft instead.

Things may still unravel through this next month as we continue to see more opportunities to act and move from a place of newness rather than old energy, but today is a crucial step.

You just need to make sure that you are speaking the truth of your heart.

Here's why these 3 zodiac signs will have a great day on March 9, 2022.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Not only is the Sun still making its annual trip through your zodiac sign, but today Mercury gives you special powers. You can manifest your heart's desires.

It is not surprising that you are the most romantic sign of the zodiac, like the way you love is truly an art form. But it is not always easy for you to express how you feel or even what you need from others around you.

When Mercury dips into the Piscean waters, though, not only are you given that boost to find the words you sometimes struggle to, but others are also in the same frame of mind as you.

This means that not only will you be able to have those emotionally deep conversations or express your feelings, but those you are communicating with will be better able to receive and understand as well.

It does not just have to be conversations, though; you also can express yourself through writing and even poetry, whatever is most calling to you. The important thing is to honor what you feel and not overthink the rest.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Jupiter taking an emotional trip through Pisces this year will help you realize your most significant and boldest dreams. It is a chance to not let anything hold you back, no matter how outrageous or crazy it may all seem, especially to you.

Instead of spending time trying to figure out what will happen once you start letting the magic of the day lead you, just go with it instead.

This is the true nature of Pisces. Sometimes it knows it must swim against the current and trusts where it will lead at others. Today, just trust.

Whether you have emotional feelings, you need to share with someone close to you, or just a wild and crazy business idea, speak without censoring or figuring everything out.

Part of the benefit of Jupiter in Pisces for you is teaching you just this, that as much as you try to plan, it does not mean the universe does not have other plans. The more in the flow you are, the further you will honestly go.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Gemini Moon makes life take an interesting twist for you today. You are reconnected with your emotional self in your relationship and romance zone.

As a Sagittarius, you love learning and experiencing new things. Still, sometimes to do this, you end up pushing aside your feelings, especially if they are inconvenient or you just do not know what to do with them.

Action is necessary, but so is feeling. Whether you really want to or not, today will have you slowing down so that you do not try to escape what you are currently going through emotionally.

There is also a sweet connection between the Moon and Jupiter in Pisces today. This transit gives you hope for the future, which will be an essential part of allowing yourself to feel.

It could think that your beliefs are being challenged, but that is only because your feelings are different from the decisions you had hoped to carry out. Part of growth is allowing yourself to change your mind, mainly because you finally honor your true feelings.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.