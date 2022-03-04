3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love During Jupiter In Pisces, Starting March 5, 2022

Jupiter in Pisces brings luck to love for 3 zodiac signs starting March 5, 2022, but the good news is that the goodness doesn't end on that date, Jupiter is in Pisces all year, so the luck just keeps growing stronger each day.

Luck in love isn't defined by simply being with someone, or finding a date; luck in love means that you have found a way to relate to someone else and that connection brings you joy and contentment. It feels 'lucky' but oftentimes that luck is a result of putting in an effort to make that love feel special.

Pisces Sun brings out the best in us, and for some, that can lead to clearheaded decision-making, especially in the love department.

Sure, we may crush on people we know are no good for us, but that's not luck — that's just whimsical thinking and fun fantasy.

We're talking about feeling lucky in love, and that means that the love in your life works with who you are. It's not one-sided, it's a connection based on two people trying hard to reach a goal of happiness and respect.

That is what the Sun in Pisces can bring us: the realization that love has to be two-sided to be lucky.

These are not the days where we play with people's hearts, and if we're smart, we avoid situations that lure us in so that we may have our hearts broken. Pisces season makes us way too sensitive for games; we are here, now, for the good stuff.

The lucky stuff. The stuff that lasts and makes us happy.

So, when Jupiter kisses the Sun in the zodiac sign of Pisces, luck and love begin.

Here's who the 3 luckiest zodiac signs are when it comes to love starting March 5, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Jupiter in Pisces can only help you to see things you need to because it brings good fortune to your sector of reputation and social status.

You are quite lucky when it comes to love, and that's certainly not because you haven't tried hard enough. Your efforts were not in vain, and you will reap the rewards of all that trying, today, as you and your partner will have one of that sit-down ' heart to heart' talks.

Where, talks like this sometimes turn into revelations that don't always add to the relationship, in your case, you'll be learning something wonderful and new about your lover.

This will open the doors for you to share as well, and while you've always been somewhat stubborn about revealing too much of your inner self, you'll feel so free and welcome into this sharing session with your partner, that a new trust will develop between the two of you. This is more than luck, friend — this is what happens when couples make an effort.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Jupiter in your house of commitments all year is why you're luckiest when it comes to love. You'll find that your love life will take a turn for the better on this day, as Pisces season really supports your need for open communication.

All you've really wanted from your mate, for what feels like forever, is for them to open their mouth and say what's on their mind — whatever that is.

And today, your partner, who has always listened to you and honored your feelings, will do just that; they will share with you something you've never known about them, and upon discovery, you will be brought to tears of joy. Your luck comes in the form of crossing a threshold in the relationship.

Being that the two of you have been at this for a long time, you feel safe in each other's presence, and in each other's arms. This day will reveal just how good your relationship really is, in ways that only the two of you will be able to tell.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Jupiter in your sector of communication makes it for a lucky year in love, and one of the reasons why you're among the luckiest.

You didn't expect that this day would go so well, but it appears that you and your partner have crossed into some new territory when it comes to love and communication.

You were at your wit's end for the longest time, ready to throw in the towel on this relationship, and just about ready to walk out the door.

And then, Pisces season rolled around, and suddenly both you and your mate are feeling the pangs of compassion. You both seem to be interested in keeping things together, and that's no longer a dream but an active pursuit; you both decide — out loud — that you want this romance to last, to grow, and to thrive.

Years into it and you both agree that tragic endings are not what you are about. You make your own luck on this day by agreeing to keep the relationship together. Good for you!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.