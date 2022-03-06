3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Day On March 7, 2022

There should be an obvious feeling that comes with this day, and it will be the one where we feel we are being held back. Conventions are in our way on this day, and they are causing some serious resentment in us.

For some, this could be as a result of having clashing transits override our emotions. We can look to Moon conjunction Uranus and Moon square Saturn as the culprits here.

Because the Moon square Saturn today, we will feel oppressed and unable to say or do what it is we intended to do on this day.

The Uranus transit puts it into our heads that we can do and say as we feel, because, HEY, we're special, right?

While we may be special, Saturn energy wants us to back the hell down. It's as if we'll be caught licking the pudding off the spoon by a mom who seriously doesn't want our germs in the batter. Eek.

So, what makes this day so rough, then? It all lies in the fact that we believe in what we are doing, are ready to take a chance to do what we want and that we will be unilaterally halted in our tracks for simply trying.

In other words, this day is about enforced limitations and dashed hopes. Why does Saturn have to be such a brut!?

For this reason, March 7, 2022, will be a rough day for these three zodiac signs, starting Monday.

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Oooh, the last thing you ever want to hear is that someone is about to keep you from doing what you want to do. Nobody puts Baby in the corner! First of all, you know that whoever is trying to stop you from progressing on this day is WRONG and that they certainly do have a helluva nerve for thinking they could stop you.

You resent this person for being such a pig-headed bully, though they remain in position, ready to swat you off as if you were some kind of gnat. This does not build a good rapport for the future, with this person, and only sets it up so that you're only thought for them is vengeance.

You want them gone, done with, over, and you laugh silently to yourself at how ignorant they must be to mess with someone like you, Scorpio. They mess — you mess right back. And swiftly, too.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Nobody is as intent on waving their freak flag as are you, Aquarius, and the last thing you want to entertain is some 'normal' person getting on your case for being 'the different one.'

How do these people live with themselves? And why do they always pick on you, as if their imaginations are so dry and vapid that they turn to the exciting eccentric to use as their emotional dartboard?

Uranus is playing you so hard today, Aquarius, as you really feel like being the weirdest weirdo there is. What happens is that Saturn steps in and sits you back down in your weirdo chair and makes sure you get no voice in the matter.

Today is about wanting to be wild and free and ending up in a prison of normalcy and mediocrity.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You are the person who goes and goes and goes, until one day, you can go no further. What this implies is that today, you'll be just fine with everything, because — so far, everything is going as expected.

That is, until, everything changes, which is exactly what's going to happen by the end of the morning.

What you're looking at here is the idea of being challenged by a co-worker who seems to be hellbent on changing your opinion on something that you've already shown to be the better way.

Your polite nature will slowly but surely be worn down, and by the end of the day, you'll be a screeching sea monster. If they must push you like this, then they must be able to accept that you don't go down easily.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.