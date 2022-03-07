Today turns intense and passionate as you tune in to what you are deprived of and what is meant for you, and now, you are determined to fulfill it.

This is in part to the Gemini Moon creating a connection with Pluto, the planet of transformation and truth.

Often Pluto delivers the harsh truth we have been ignoring. Still, in an embrace, with the Moon, it is about tapping into your deepest needs and releasing the walls that have kept you from fulfilling them.

After a couple of days where dreams were leading, today is more intense as it will feel like life or death if you do not pursue them.

This is part of the more significant shift of the lovers Venus and Mars shifting together into Aquarius a few days ago, freeing you from the confines of obligation and routine.

Together they open a path of unconventionality, freedom, and following your heart no matter the cost.

Pluto’s work today is to make it so you cannot talk yourself out of what you most want.

Something that you can often encounter if it feels too challenging or complex, but you feel the strongest about what it also meant for you on purpose so that you can talk yourself out of it.

Mercury, the planetary body that rules how you speak and think, will be crossing paths with the Moon today.

Together, these two planets help you talk about what is on your mind, not just what is in your heart.

It may be unnerving how deeply your desires make themselves known to you today, but rather than finding it inconvenient, try to see it as fuel to help you move forward and have your life be more of what fills you up instead of drains you.

Here's what astrology has to say about 3 zodiac signs who will have a great day on March 8, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It is time to embrace what makes you, you. As the Moon in Gemini snuggles up to Pluto, you will be called back to what it is you genuinely want and need from others and from life. This may show up wanting to make sudden changes or even have conversations you have been putting off.

After the past few days, you have become more explicit about what you genuinely want from life.

Of course, for you, this can often change, but as much as you may feel like you drift back and forth between different sides of yourself, there is a balance between the two.

That space of your desires never changes regardless of which part of you is leading. Part of the magic of today realizes what this is and that no matter what else you have going on, it does not change. Listen to this, and then start taking action to give yourself exactly what you want.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

As Pluto in Capricorn meets up with the moon shedding light on what is most important, you will feel it deeply in the relationship zone in your life. Lately, this area has been one that you can no longer ignore. To know that changes are coming is one thing, but to not be sure about what to do within that process is another.

It is normal to hesitate when making changes and even pause along the path. But a pause is not a stop.

Be sure to embrace where you are within your romantic relationship right now, and then really make sure you honor the truth of how you feel. What you had initially planned may need to be altered as you see that you can no longer put off what you are meant to do.

Following your heart may create disturbances within your life, but the more secure you are with your choices, the less you need others to play nicely. Leave them to their own reactions and feelings, and remember that they are theirs to own, not yours.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This is setting up to be a highly active time for you, with Venus and Mars recently dancing into Aquarius. This part of your life is all about what you feel passionate about and what drives you to pursue. Whether this is your relationship, career, or even making a significant life change.

There is a part of you that is becoming increasingly impossible to ignore. It is normal to reflect and think about all the times that things didn't work out before, but you must remember that it is never an indication of whether they will now.

So take time to look at what you have learned by things not working out before, because in this there are important lessons for you.

When you are on the cliff, ready to take another leap of faith, it is not the failures that define what comes next but how much you have learned from them. You are prepared for this new chapter to begin, so make sure you listen to what your heart is genuinely telling you.

