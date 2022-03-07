3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Adventure In Love During The Moon In Gemini, March 8 - 10, 2022

There's a secret about both life and love, and that is that both are intended to be full of fun and adventure, so when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of curious Gemini March 8 -10, 2022 a few zodiac signs get curious about both.

It wouldn't be so far-fetched to want a little adventure in one's life, especially when you're sharing that life with a loved one, a romantic partner.

Life needs its spice, after all, and while we might think of ourselves as a 'great couple', so much of what makes up being a couple revolves around the memories you create.

And memories are made through experience. During Moon in Gemini, our desire to be adventurous, in love, and in life, are activated; we want more...not because we're unsatisfied with what we have, but because life is just more interesting when we plan on adventures.

Sometimes when the word 'adventure' is brought up within the context of love and relationship, we automatically jump to the idea of opening up the relationship, or doing something kinky, or...being honest for the first time about something.

This is not necessarily the kind of adventure that Moon in Gemini encourages in us. This transit wants to make it all an adventure, and that includes thinking and fantasizing about what an adventure would be if the two parties decided upon something to do.

This is the transit that inspires travel and the reaching of goals. It's also the kind of event that will get a couple to do something crazy together, like go after a bucket list item, climb a mountain or go tandem skydiving.

Adventure is the keyword here, so we're not talking about watching a new series on Netflix; we're talking about booking a flight to Nepal simply because you want to recreate the shot drinking scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark that took place in Katmandu.

Adventure takes an anime lover to Japan. The adventure takes the foodie couple to Italy. Adventure is what you look forward to, and adventure is what keeps the mind, the heart, the body, and the love alive. Try it sometime. It's good for the soul.

So, that's why these 3 zodiac signs want adventure when it comes to love starting March 7 -9, 2022 when the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Gemini.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If there's one thing that strikes terror in your heart, it's the idea of thinking that your love life is boring. Yikes! That's enough of an idea to actually do something about it, and hopefully, your partner is just as industrious as you are, because it appears that both you and your partner are heavily affected by March 8th's transit, Moon in Gemini.

Wow, if anything's going to stir things up it's the sudden desire to do something outrageously expensive and filled with wonder — like traveling to a foreign country for the thrill of it all. And that's exactly what you seek, Aries: thrills. Life is hard enough, and monotony gets everyone.

When it hits home, you start to worry because a dull, lackluster love life is not what you signed on for. But remember this: You signed on for this partnership, and you are one-half of the decision-making team. Get yourself an adventure to pursue. Go, team!

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Everyone thinks you're perfectly happy at home, doing nothing. As if! Here's the kicker, Taurus: if you want to break that image then you have to start becoming a little more proactive about what you want to do with your life. You know you want to travel, and you know that if you went somewhere special with your special person, you'd probably end up having the most lit time ever.

You and your mate need this adventure, and you need to literally call it an adventure, too.

The word itself implies wonder, newness, surprise — it's everything you can't get at home, and that means you need to haul yourself and your partner on a plane, and head to a destination that promises a good time. Everyone needs adventure; you can't just do the same thing day in and day out, plus, life is short. Get your living in now!

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You're always extra charged up when there's a Gemini transit, and with Moon in Gemini as our guiding light on this day, you'll be spending the day with your head in the clouds, fantasizing about all the adventures you'll soon be going on. Here's the thing; you believe that this life is short and very, very sweet.

Where that sweetness is found is in everything, everywhere...but you have to make the effort to get yourself to those places, and during Moon in Gemini, you will.

Your enthusiasm will be most contagious and before you know it, your partner will be totally sold on adventuring.

You might want to go the raw survivalist way, or you may want to fly First Class to the south of France for a tour of the vineyards and castles — whatever floats your boat. But float that boat, Sagittarius. Don't let this life pass you by. Go get you some adventure!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.