3 Zodiac Signs Who Finally Get Closure From Heartache During Sun Sextile Moon Starting February 26 - 28, 2022

To move forward in life, people need to shut the door on the past, and for three zodiac signs, this is what's wanted more than anything, especially from February 26 - 28, 2022.

What gets you from point A to point B, in terms of getting closure from heartache, is self-love. It's that simple. During Sun sextile Moon, many of us will be filled with the stuff, meaning, we choose love over fear — and it works for us.

Getting over a bad break-up is never easy, and for the most part, we don't get the closure we need in order to move on in any kind of organic way.

It's very hard to think we might never get that apology or that acknowledgment from someone, letting us know that they were conscious of their bad actions and perhaps even contrite about their behavior.

What does save the day is releasing the need for apologies, closure, or explanations. Everything we want rides on those circumstances, and if we don't learn to give up on them, we will be their slaves to our dying days.

3 zodiac signs who finally get closure from heartache during Sun sextile moon starting February 25, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It really is enough, Aries. You are at the place right now, where you either come to terms with the heartache you carry with you, or you buckle down and accept this heartache as your new religion. You are praying at the altar of heartache, and you don't even realize it.

You're so involved in the pain that you forgot you outstandingly strong you can be, and how that strength isn't just about survival, but about excellence. Sun sextile Moon puts you in touch with your own self-respect — something you've lost over the last few months.

Feeling good about yourself makes the heartache seem less and less as days go by. Stick with self-love, Aries. It not only suits you well, but it can also act as your liberator. Trust in yourself and in your ability to heal.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The days are long gone for apologies and or displays of contrition when it comes to the person who hurt you. You've run the gamut of scenarios in your head; all the mental performances that take place on a daily basis, all imaginary situations where this hurtful person of the past comes at you to apologize and make amends.

Ah, the fantasy life — such a Sagittarius past time. Sun sextile Moon interrupted your apology fantasy with some real and relevant news: you can have the closure you want if you release your need for it. Let it all go, and get everything you truly do need, in its stead.

Like, self-love, for instance. The minute you release the burden of this person's awfulness is the moment you come into touch with just how much you deserve more than this. Stay with the love, Sagittarius. Leave the dire need for closure in the past.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

When the Moon is in your zodiac sign, things become personal for you. Getting into your feelings isn't always comfortable.

If you knew that you'd never ever get the closure you've been waiting for — for God knows how long — you'd have given up a long time ago. But you always assumed that you'd get this closure, and so you've allowed yourself to feel the exacting pain of the heartache this person left you with.

Sun sextile Moon brings in a new thought: This person is never going to give you what you need, not in closure, not in love, not in apology — NOTHING. Once this hits and sinks in, you'll feel light and free. Suddenly, because of this transit, you won't see the point in holding on to something that only gives you pain.

What on earth were you thinking? Now, do yourself a favor, and don't beat yourself up about not healing fast enough. You're working at your own pace, and that means the healing comes when you are ready. Sun sextile Moon lets you know that you are, indeed, ready.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.